0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Succinct’s SP1 bug sparks transparency debate in ZK security

While the bug was patched before any funds were at risk, critics argue that more transparency is needed

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

South Korean Committee Advances Bill for Crypto Transparency Among Legislators

Under proposed amendments, serving members of the Assembly are obligated to announce their digital assets by the conclusion of the following month

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Banking Sector Stumbles Are Boon For DeFi

Some financial professionals see the current banking crisis as a sign the system is weakening, lending further credibility to decentralization and accompanying infrastructure

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Derivative DEXes Are Banding Together To Restore User Trust

The new user dashboard is a “critical first step to increase awareness of information which already exists for decentralized exchanges”

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

What Is Proof of Reserves and Can It Build Back Trust?

Proof of reserves is an attempt by exchanges to reassure their customers — but they have a long way to go

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
Policy

Celsius Bankruptcy Investigated by Independent Examiner

As customers search for answers, the examiner is expected to address transparency concerns surrounding Celsius’ bankruptcy proceedings

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Due Diligence Startup Vying To Bring Transparency to ‘Opaque’ Industry

Blockworks exclusive: The company, run by a pair of TradFi vets, conducts deep dives on both digital asset-focused investment managers and service providers

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Fed Bans Policymakers From Holding Individual Stocks Following Controversy

As Chair Powell’s term comes up for renewal, the central bank announces major changes to its investment disclosure and holding policies.

by Casey Wagner /

