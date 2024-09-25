TUSD

Opinion

Transparency isn’t a gimmick — it’s crypto’s most valuable asset

TrueUSD skeptics were vindicated by a recent SEC settlement, which painted a sad picture of the state of due diligence

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Caroline Ellison sentenced while the SEC targets TUSD

Plus, is crypto cleaning up its act?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

TrustToken, TrueCoin settle with SEC over TUSD allegations

The SEC claims the reserves backing TUSD were being held in a “speculative fund”

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

TUSD stability questioned as value dips below one dollar

TUSD has seen net outflows amounting to $279 million over the past five days

by Bessie Liu /
People

Justin Sun prints $800M in little-used stablecoin

The billionaire trader raised eyebrows today by minting a massive sum of an unusual stable

by Andrew Thurman /
Markets

Emerging Prime Trust ties have traders fretting over TUSD

Concerns around reminting on-chain for stablecoin TUSD continue to rise

by Michael Bodley&Bessie Liu /
Markets

TUSD under attack following Prime Trust insolvency

Prime Trust’s insolvency has led traders to short TUSD despite claims it had “no exposure”

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

TUSD Depegs, but to Over $1 for a Change

Relatively unknown stablecoin TUSD lost its dollar peg Monday, hitting a high of $1.20 relative to USDT

by Casey Wagner /

