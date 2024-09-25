TUSD
There are a total of 8 articles associated with TUSD.
TrueUSD skeptics were vindicated by a recent SEC settlement, which painted a sad picture of the state of due diligence
by David Canellis /
Plus, is crypto cleaning up its act?
The SEC claims the reserves backing TUSD were being held in a “speculative fund”
by Katherine Ross /
TUSD has seen net outflows amounting to $279 million over the past five days
The billionaire trader raised eyebrows today by minting a massive sum of an unusual stable
by Andrew Thurman /
Concerns around reminting on-chain for stablecoin TUSD continue to rise
by Michael Bodley&Bessie Liu /
Prime Trust’s insolvency has led traders to short TUSD despite claims it had “no exposure”
Relatively unknown stablecoin TUSD lost its dollar peg Monday, hitting a high of $1.20 relative to USDT
by Casey Wagner /