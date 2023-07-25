United Arab Emirates
The crypto landscape in the emirate has changed dramatically since Rain initially met with regulators in 2018
New metaverse strategy announced at the Dubai Metaverse Assembly plans to make the city of Dubai a Web3 hub
Komainu joins crypto exchanges FTX, Binance, Crypto.com and OKX in Dubai’s new blockchain industry hub
The exchange says the region has a growing local crypto ecosystem and a balanced regulatory framework
Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore
The crypto custodian said it will establish a headquarters in Dubai and is committed to fostering digital asset innovation in the region
The airline industry is beginning to embrace blockchain technologies in an effort to interact more with customers and expand its reach
Emirate already has two regulated digital asset exchanges and hopes to attract more with comprehensive regulatory regime