United Arab Emirates

Business

Abu Dhabi grants Rain permit for virtual assets brokerage, custody services

The crypto landscape in the emirate has changed dramatically since Rain initially met with regulators in 2018

by Katherine Ross /
PolicyWeb3

Can ‘Gross Metaverse Product’ Replace GDP Metric? Dubai Thinks So

New metaverse strategy announced at the Dubai Metaverse Assembly plans to make the city of Dubai a Web3 hub

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Crypto Custodian Komainu Follows Exchanges to Dubai

Komainu joins crypto exchanges FTX, Binance, Crypto.com and OKX in Dubai’s new blockchain industry hub

by Ben Strack /
Policy

OKX To Expand in UAE After Dubai Regulatory Approval

The exchange says the region has a growing local crypto ecosystem and a balanced regulatory framework

by Ben Strack /
Finance

India’s Tax Regime Prompts Crypto Companies To Leave

Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore

by Shalini Nagarajan&Bessie Liu /
Policy

Hex Trust Greenlit for Virtual Asset License in Dubai

The crypto custodian said it will establish a headquarters in Dubai and is committed to fostering digital asset innovation in the region

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Emirates Airline To Accept Bitcoin Payments and Launch NFT Collection

The airline industry is beginning to embrace blockchain technologies in an effort to interact more with customers and expand its reach

by Ornella Hernandez /
FinancePolicy

Abu Dhabi Ramps Up Effort to Become Middle East’s Crypto Hub

Emirate already has two regulated digital asset exchanges and hopes to attract more with comprehensive regulatory regime

by Dan Keeler /

