Vauld
Nexo’s bid to acquire its rival Vauld and its assets has failed for a final time, with heated words exchanged
Nexo first started its attempt to acquire Vauld back in July
Amber Group is moving away from its WhaleFin product, a source told Blockworks after media reports surfaced of Amber’s debt to crypto lender Vauld’s CEO
Singapore-based Zipmex said its exchange was undergoing system maintenance and users wouldn’t be able to trade or transact
Can fresh funds keep crypto companies afloat?
London-based cryptocurrency lender Nexo has signed a term sheet that could result in acquiring Vauld to expand its presence in Southeast Asia
Cryptocurrency lender Vauld is now exploring restructuring options and applying for a moratorium after laying off 30% of its staff in June.
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Vauld is the next firm to downsize, despite raising $25 million one year ago
The Singapore-based company, which was previously known as Bank of Hodlers, supports over 30 cryptocurrencies and operates across over 160 countries, with a strong foothold in Europe and India.