Markets

Nexo Accuses Troubled Rival of Pursuing ‘Secret Deal’

Nexo’s bid to acquire its rival Vauld and its assets has failed for a final time, with heated words exchanged

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Nexo Says Acquisition Talks With Rival Vauld Are Falling Apart, but Not Yet Dead

Nexo first started its attempt to acquire Vauld back in July

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Amber Group Claims ‘False Allegations’ Against Company, Provides No Details

Amber Group is moving away from its WhaleFin product, a source told Blockworks after media reports surfaced of Amber’s debt to crypto lender Vauld’s CEO

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Jump Capital-backed Crypto Exchange Suspends Withdrawals

Singapore-based Zipmex said its exchange was undergoing system maintenance and users wouldn’t be able to trade or transact

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Funding Roundup: Despite Bear Market, Money Is Still Pouring Into Crypto

Can fresh funds keep crypto companies afloat?

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Nexo Offers to Acquire Another Struggling Crypto Lender in Vauld

London-based cryptocurrency lender Nexo has signed a term sheet that could result in acquiring Vauld to expand its presence in Southeast Asia

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Vauld Stops Withdrawals, Eyes Restructure After Users Pull Nearly $200M

Cryptocurrency lender Vauld is now exploring restructuring options and applying for a moratorium after laying off 30% of its staff in June.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase-backed Vauld Cuts Workforce by 30%, Seeks To Halve Exec Pay

Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Vauld is the next firm to downsize, despite raising $25 million one year ago

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Sponsored

How to Take Advantage of Volatility in the Markets

Dollar-cost averaging, diversifying, and staying liquid can all help to maximize returns and reduce risks in the crazy crypto markets.

by Brian Nibley /
Sponsored

Why You Should Care About Dollar-Cost Averaging Your Crypto

Long-term investors tend to be more likely to prosper than those trying to buy low and sell high in the short or medium term, and dollar-cost averaging can help

by Brian Nibley /
Sponsored

Top Three Tips to Earning Interest on Crypto

Crypto assets can serve as a form of long-term savings. But what about earning interest on those savings in the short-to-medium term?

by Brian Nibley /
Finance

Vauld Raises $25M to Help Global Users Build Crypto Wealth

The Singapore-based company, which was previously known as Bank of Hodlers, supports over 30 cryptocurrencies and operates across over 160 countries, with a strong foothold in Europe and India.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

