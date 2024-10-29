WBTC

There are a total of 9 articles associated with WBTC.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Stacks fortifies Bitcoin ties with Nakamoto upgrade

The upgrade strengthens Stacks’ alignment with Bitcoin’s security, paving the way for sBTC and new bitcoin DeFi possibilities

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

LayerZero chosen as interoperability provider for BitGo’s WBTC

BitGo’s using a 1-2-of-3 decentralized verifier network involving LayerZero Labs and Polyhedra

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

With wBTC facing scrutiny, Solana-based competitors have an opportunity

Plus, Google is facing a lawsuit after a Florida woman claims she lost $5 million in a scam involving a fake crypto wallet app

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

BitGo moves to allay fears over WBTC custodial changes

Coinbase hints at “cbBTC” while decentralized alternatives are waiting in the wings

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Unusual Wobble in Wrapped Bitcoin Showed Trader Fear

Negative sentiment and the Thanksgiving holiday were to blame, rather than fundamentals

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiEducation

Wrapped Crypto Tokens and Why They’re Critical to Markets

Wrapped tokens offer cross-chain liquidity, unlocking capital efficiency and enabling diverse investment instruments across most chains

by John Gilbert /
Markets

Ethereum and Bitcoin Price Action, Fundamentals Diverge: Markets Wrap

Ethereum and bitcoin fundamentals paint a different picture than volatile price action, while NFTs continue to tread water

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Soars Past $62,000; Price Discovery Nears: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin nears price discovery as options open interest rises alongside perpetual funding rates, bitcoin on Ethereum represents 1.5% of supply

by Sam Martin /
DeFi

Leading DeFi Protocol Compound Leaked Over $100 Million in Rewards

The Compound money-market protocol is recovering from a bug that caused it to distribute too much of its governance token COMP to some users, though no deposited funds were at risk.

by Macauley Peterson /

