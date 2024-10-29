WBTC
The upgrade strengthens Stacks’ alignment with Bitcoin’s security, paving the way for sBTC and new bitcoin DeFi possibilities
BitGo’s using a 1-2-of-3 decentralized verifier network involving LayerZero Labs and Polyhedra
Plus, Google is facing a lawsuit after a Florida woman claims she lost $5 million in a scam involving a fake crypto wallet app
Coinbase hints at “cbBTC” while decentralized alternatives are waiting in the wings
Negative sentiment and the Thanksgiving holiday were to blame, rather than fundamentals
Wrapped tokens offer cross-chain liquidity, unlocking capital efficiency and enabling diverse investment instruments across most chains
Ethereum and bitcoin fundamentals paint a different picture than volatile price action, while NFTs continue to tread water
Bitcoin nears price discovery as options open interest rises alongside perpetual funding rates, bitcoin on Ethereum represents 1.5% of supply
The Compound money-market protocol is recovering from a bug that caused it to distribute too much of its governance token COMP to some users, though no deposited funds were at risk.