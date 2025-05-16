Wintermute
Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders
The proposal’s author called the voting power boost for active delegates an experiment in accountability for DAOs
Evgeny Gaevoy says that Wintermute will be pursing legal action against Near Foundation and Aurora Labs
Many companies are on the hunt for people who are fired up, all-in and ready to get their hands dirty to reignite the crypto and blockchain industry
DA20, the crypto ETP, will be listed on German stock exchange Xetra followed by other listings throughout Europe
Californian regulators have issued consumer warnings against 16 crypto broker scams, with one victim losing $14,000 to a fake Uniswap venture
From Axie to Wintermute, 2022 was the biggest year yet for crypto hacks
Headhunter says many employees impacted by recent crypto chaos wish to stay in the segment
Though no funds were lost, ParaSwap is the latest protocol found to have a vulnerable deployer address
Blockchain analyst alleges “the hacker was likely an internal member of the Wintermute team”
The volatility from last week shows no signs of slowing with more market-moving events scheduled for the coming days
The market making firm remains “solvent” with about $320 million in equity remaining, CEO Evgeny Gaevoy said
Attacker deployed layer-1 multi-signature technology to the layer-2 before the Wintermute recovery team
The program will focus on supporting blockchain-enabled gaming, DeFi, NFTs and institutional use cases