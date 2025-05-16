Wintermute

There are a total of 14 articles associated with Wintermute.
article-image

Business

As crypto firms boost US footprint, the race for talent is on

Wintermute and MoonPay are among the firms looking to build out talent in new US offices with policy, compliance and product leaders

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Uniswap DAO to weigh giving ‘underrepresented’ delegates more voting power

The proposal’s author called the voting power boost for active delegates an experiment in accountability for DAOs

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Wintermute CEO accused Near Foundation of failing to redeem stablecoins

Evgeny Gaevoy says that Wintermute will be pursing legal action against Near Foundation and Aurora Labs

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

No Bear Market for Crypto Talent: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Now

Many companies are on the hunt for people who are fired up, all-in and ready to get their hands dirty to reignite the crypto and blockchain industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

ETC Group Taps Wintermute to Provide Liquidity for Crypto ETP

DA20, the crypto ETP, will be listed on German stock exchange Xetra followed by other listings throughout Europe

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

Fake Uniswap, Wintermute Reps Con Californian Crypto Curious

Californian regulators have issued consumer warnings against 16 crypto broker scams, with one victim losing $14,000 to a fake Uniswap venture

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Crypto Thieves Made Off With $4.3B in 2022: Top Hacks of the Year

From Axie to Wintermute, 2022 was the biggest year yet for crypto hacks

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Employees Burned by FTX Enter a Tightening Market: Latest in Crypto Hiring

Headhunter says many employees impacted by recent crypto chaos wish to stay in the segment

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

The Bug That Took Down Wintermute Is Still at Large

Though no funds were lost, ParaSwap is the latest protocol found to have a vulnerable deployer address

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Was the $160M Wintermute Hack an Inside Job?

Blockchain analyst alleges “the hacker was likely an internal member of the Wintermute team”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Cryptos, Equities Slide on Central Bank Decisions, Merge Aftermath

The volatility from last week shows no signs of slowing with more market-moving events scheduled for the coming days

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Wintermute Whacked by $160M Hack Exploiting Known Vulnerability

The market making firm remains “solvent” with about $320 million in equity remaining, CEO Evgeny Gaevoy said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

In Latest Crypto Hack, 20M Tokens Lost as Market Maker Wintermute Takes Blame

Attacker deployed layer-1 multi-signature technology to the layer-2 before the Wintermute recovery team

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Avalanche Foundation’s ‘Multiverse’ Incentive Program To Invest up to $290M

The program will focus on supporting blockchain-enabled gaming, DeFi, NFTs and institutional use cases

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.