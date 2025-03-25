World Liberty Financial

Business

Movement Labs draws scrutiny following Binance’s market maker investigation

Movement Labs is once again at the core of some criticism after it declined to name a market maker offboarded by Binance

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

BitGo to custody reserves of World Liberty Financial’s USD1 

The forthcoming stablecoin was praised by BitGo’s Mike Bleshe as an advancement in “institutional-ready digital assets”

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Why a US crypto strategic reserve would need active management

Basic strategy might work if it’s only bitcoin, but otherwise it could get ugly fast

by David Canellis /
Business

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial courts crypto teams for token swaps

$10 million plus interest is said to be the going rate for World Liberty Financial to buy a crypto project’s tokens

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

World Liberty Fi’s $259M crypto stockpile is off to a good start

Perhaps it’s not an official US crypto stockpile, but World Liberty Fi is definitely accumulating

by David Canellis /

