Wormhole

DeFi

Wormhole token slides 24% before recovering slightly following airdrop

The price slump is in contrast to Ethena’s airdrop from earlier this week

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Wormhole’s W airdrop to ‘acknowledge and reward’ dedicated users

While a date was not included, Wormhole did divulge that 617 million W tokens will be allocated to the community

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Wormhole goes multichain with native token transfers

NTT will enable developers to tailor their token transfers to meet the requirements of their projects while maintaining the inherited properties on each chain

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessDeFi

Cross-chain app Wormhole continues zero-knowledge push with AMD collab

The Wormhole team hopes to minimize trust assumptions in its protocol through zero-knowledge proofs

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Why cross-chain messaging is becoming more popular

More than 1 billion messages have been sent on Wormhole, and Axelar has seen interchain transactions increase by 478%

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Wormhole garners whopping $2.5B valuation as new unit emerges

Cross-chain protocol’s product development-focused unit Wormhole Labs formally launches following $225 million raise

by Ben Strack /
Business

Wormhole execs depart Jump Trading to run protocol independently: Bloomberg

A report from Bloomberg claims that Wormhole’s CEO and COO have left to run Wormhole independently

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Vertex protocol founders consider cross-chain trading solutions

The trick is to have all the liquidity and trading happening in one place, Tabatabai says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Wormhole Counter-exploit Forces Scrutiny of Multisigs in DeFi

A set of criteria had to be met before the counter-exploit could happen. Does that make it centralized?

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Uniswap Coming to BNB Chain? Governance Says Yes

Despite resistance from venture capitalist firms, Uniswap v3 will be deployed on Binance’s BNB Chain, using Wormhole as its cross-chain bridge

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Crypto Thieves Made Off With $4.3B in 2022: Top Hacks of the Year

From Axie to Wintermute, 2022 was the biggest year yet for crypto hacks

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

$6M Bounty Paid to White Hat Hacker Likely Averts Sizable DeFi Hack

Developers behind the Aurora protocol acknowledged they should have spotted the vulnerability much earlier

Markets

Injective Integrates Wormhole Bridge in Effort to Enhance Cross-Chain Accessibility

The Injective network is hoping to broaden its interoperability with other chains in an effort to drive functionality for builders

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Large Institutional Transactions Push Total Value Locked in DeFi to $239B

The growth has come despite a series of high-profile hacks that resulted in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Consequences Of DeFi’s $320M Hack | Weekly Roundup

Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos talk about the latest in crypto news, from explaining the Wormhole hack to analyzing DAOs

DeFi

Wormhole Parent Commits $320M Ether to Replace Massive DeFi Hack Losses

Wormhole’s bridging portal is running again after it patched the vulnerability, the protocol stated

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFi

In Second Largest DeFi Hack Ever, Blockchain Bridge Loses $320M Ether

The network has over $1 billion in total value locked and supports six blockchains: Terra, Solana, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche and Polygon

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

SOL Flips USDT in Market Cap; Axie Infinity Ronin DEX Goes Live: Markets Wrap

Solana becomes the fourth largest digital asset by market cap, AXS and SLP soar on news that the Ronin decentralized exchange is live.

by Sam Martin /

