Wormhole
The price slump is in contrast to Ethena’s airdrop from earlier this week
While a date was not included, Wormhole did divulge that 617 million W tokens will be allocated to the community
NTT will enable developers to tailor their token transfers to meet the requirements of their projects while maintaining the inherited properties on each chain
The Wormhole team hopes to minimize trust assumptions in its protocol through zero-knowledge proofs
More than 1 billion messages have been sent on Wormhole, and Axelar has seen interchain transactions increase by 478%
Cross-chain protocol’s product development-focused unit Wormhole Labs formally launches following $225 million raise
A report from Bloomberg claims that Wormhole’s CEO and COO have left to run Wormhole independently
The trick is to have all the liquidity and trading happening in one place, Tabatabai says
A set of criteria had to be met before the counter-exploit could happen. Does that make it centralized?
Despite resistance from venture capitalist firms, Uniswap v3 will be deployed on Binance’s BNB Chain, using Wormhole as its cross-chain bridge
From Axie to Wintermute, 2022 was the biggest year yet for crypto hacks
Developers behind the Aurora protocol acknowledged they should have spotted the vulnerability much earlier
The Injective network is hoping to broaden its interoperability with other chains in an effort to drive functionality for builders
The growth has come despite a series of high-profile hacks that resulted in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars
Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos talk about the latest in crypto news, from explaining the Wormhole hack to analyzing DAOs
Wormhole’s bridging portal is running again after it patched the vulnerability, the protocol stated
The network has over $1 billion in total value locked and supports six blockchains: Terra, Solana, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche and Polygon
Solana becomes the fourth largest digital asset by market cap, AXS and SLP soar on news that the Ronin decentralized exchange is live.