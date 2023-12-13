Yearn Finance

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Yearn Finance.
DeFi

Yearn asks for money back after it accidentally loses part of its treasury

The incident happened after a “faulty multisig script” swapped Yearn’s entire treasury balance

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

‘Razzlekhan’ court document riddled with accounting blunders

How much crypto will the government seize from Razzlekhan? The US doesn’t seem to know

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

Tokenized Vault Standard on Ethereum Set to ‘Kick Off New DeFi Summer’

The ‘money Lego’ pitch for DeFi is getting an upgrade

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Yearn Finance Exploit Points to Dangers of Old Smart Contracts

Damage from the $11.6 million exploit appears contained to original version of DeFi protocol’s permissionless vaults

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiEducation

The Investor’s Guide to Yearn Finance

Yearn Finance’s goal is to maximize returns on your cryptocurrency by arbitraging different lending platforms in search of the best available yield

by Aaron Ahmadi /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Rebirth of Tokenomics: Yearn Finance and Ve(3,3) | Weekly Roundup

Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos talk about tokenomics, Yearn Finance, DeFi, fundraisers, and more.

Markets

Yearn Finance Launches YFI Buyback Program: Markets Wrap

Yearn Finance launches YFI buyback program to distribute earnings to token holders

by Sam Martin /

