zkEVM

There are a total of 27 articles associated with zkEVM.
The DropWeb3

Immutable teases ‘multibillion dollar’ collab that could be its game with Ubisoft

Immutable has been building a game with Ubisoft that was slated to unveil in April. It may be a TCG.

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Immutable CSO questions ‘walled garden’ ethos as competition ramps up

Immutable has attached over 500 games to its ecosystem, and is pushing them toward its zkEVM

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Succinct’s SP1 bug sparks transparency debate in ZK security

While the bug was patched before any funds were at risk, critics argue that more transparency is needed

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Scroll announces OpenVM, a new zkVM

Scroll will eventually transit to a Type-1 zkEVM and Stage-1 rollup

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Rethinking Ethereum consensus with Beam Chain

Researcher Justin Drake’s Beam Chain proposal aims to transform Ethereum’s consensus layer with zk proofs and post-quantum cryptography

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum rollup ‘Soneium’ attempts to redefine ‘GM’

The Astar Network’s “evolution” includes a pivot away from Polygon to OP stack

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Cronos zkEVM on ZKsync Elastic Chain reaches mainnet

The third Cronos chain becomes first to join ZKsync Era

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Polygon unpacks zkEVM outage and ‘emergency’ upgrade

In a forum post, Polygon detailed what went wrong with its zkEVM in a recent outage

by Macauley Peterson&Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Polygon zkEVM prover reaches Type 1 status

A Fully Ethereum equivalent prover means that it does not need to change any part of Ethereum in order to generate proofs

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cronos broadens scaling roadmap from Cosmos to Ethereum

Cronos Labs launches testnet for the Cronos zkEVM Chain, the first “hyperchain” using zkSync’s ZK Stack

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum L2 Scroll launches on mainnet

Scroll’s zkEVM is designed to have bytecode-level compatibility, which enables transactions to be processed at faster speeds and lower costs

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Polygon is focused on a future of zero-knowledge proofs

Polygon recently revealed a CDK for developers and its PoS network may soon transition to a zkEVM Validum

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Risc Zero introduces ‘Type 0’ zkEVM to make zero-knowledge tech more accessible

Zeth is a general purpose programing language that can be used to create zkVMs for any network

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Linea completes final stage of mainnet launch

The token bridge is designed to bring in a new wave of DeFi activity onto Linea.

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Zero-knowledge proof systems have room for improvement, say cryptography researchers

A report from a16z crypto may give a boost to future zk-based blockchains

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum welcomes another zk rollup to mainnet

An NFT airdrop and hackathon with prizes up to $50,000 are in the works

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

We compete with Web2’s ‘exploitative ownership model’: Immutable co-founder

Immutable co-founder Alex Connolly breaks down what drives the firm’s quest to empower Web2 gamers with Web3 rails

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Venture Investment Expected To ‘Reverse’ After 20% Quarterly Drop

Despite the overall decline, there were a few positive developments at the beginning of the year, Pitchbook said in a report titled Emerging Tech: Crypto Report

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Tracking Zero-Knowledge Rollups on Ethereum

ZkSync has seen the most amount of activity since deploying on Ethereum

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Zero-knowledge Rollups Get Cheaper With Scale

As the race to deploy zero-knowledge technology heightens, we look into how zk rollups will make transactions more affordable

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Polygon’s zkEVM Goes Live on Ethereum Mainnet

Polygon’s zkEVM goes head-to-head with zkSync’s Era

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

ZkSync’s zkEVM ‘Era’ Opens to the Public

Matter Labs moves zkSync Era into public alpha phase at 10:00 am ET Friday

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Immutable and Polygon Join Forces To Attract Web3 Game Developers

The partners aim to disrupt the multi-billion dollar gaming landscape

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Polygon’s zkEVM Beta Is Going Live on Ethereum Mainnet Next Month

Polygon’s zkEVM mainnet will be the first “fully EVM equivalent” zk rollup to reach Ethereum mainnet, Polygon says

by Bessie Liu /

