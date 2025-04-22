zkEVM
Immutable has been building a game with Ubisoft that was slated to unveil in April. It may be a TCG.
Immutable has attached over 500 games to its ecosystem, and is pushing them toward its zkEVM
While the bug was patched before any funds were at risk, critics argue that more transparency is needed
Scroll will eventually transit to a Type-1 zkEVM and Stage-1 rollup
Researcher Justin Drake’s Beam Chain proposal aims to transform Ethereum’s consensus layer with zk proofs and post-quantum cryptography
The Astar Network’s “evolution” includes a pivot away from Polygon to OP stack
The third Cronos chain becomes first to join ZKsync Era
In a forum post, Polygon detailed what went wrong with its zkEVM in a recent outage
A Fully Ethereum equivalent prover means that it does not need to change any part of Ethereum in order to generate proofs
Cronos Labs launches testnet for the Cronos zkEVM Chain, the first “hyperchain” using zkSync’s ZK Stack
Scroll’s zkEVM is designed to have bytecode-level compatibility, which enables transactions to be processed at faster speeds and lower costs
Polygon recently revealed a CDK for developers and its PoS network may soon transition to a zkEVM Validum
Zeth is a general purpose programing language that can be used to create zkVMs for any network
The token bridge is designed to bring in a new wave of DeFi activity onto Linea.
A report from a16z crypto may give a boost to future zk-based blockchains
An NFT airdrop and hackathon with prizes up to $50,000 are in the works
Immutable co-founder Alex Connolly breaks down what drives the firm’s quest to empower Web2 gamers with Web3 rails
Despite the overall decline, there were a few positive developments at the beginning of the year, Pitchbook said in a report titled Emerging Tech: Crypto Report
ZkSync has seen the most amount of activity since deploying on Ethereum
As the race to deploy zero-knowledge technology heightens, we look into how zk rollups will make transactions more affordable
Polygon’s zkEVM goes head-to-head with zkSync’s Era
Matter Labs moves zkSync Era into public alpha phase at 10:00 am ET Friday
The partners aim to disrupt the multi-billion dollar gaming landscape
Polygon’s zkEVM mainnet will be the first “fully EVM equivalent” zk rollup to reach Ethereum mainnet, Polygon says