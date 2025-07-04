I made a profit flipping tequila on the blockchain

BAXUS helped me sell my limited-edition bottle of Clase Azul

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Jack Kubinec modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Standing outside the Clase Azul loft in downtown Brooklyn, I called my mother to inform her I had just spent $2,000 on a bottle of tequila.

“Are you drunk?” came her stunned reply.

Reader: I was not drunk. I was investing. Two and a half weeks later, I had sold the bottle for $3,000 — courtesy of the blockchain.

In early June, BAXUS co-founder Tzvi Wiesel invited me to join him at a Clase Azul private tasting and bottle launch. At the event, the tequila brand’s head distiller led a tasting, pointing out notes of apple and a blue and orange bottle meant to evoke the New York skyline. Then, the gathered faithful were given the option to buy one or two bottles of “The Loft Brooklyn Collection” — available exclusively in New York. 

For much of the event, the salespeople didn’t pay much mind to me, a schlubby crypto journalist, compared to the older, richer-looking clientele. But a few minutes later, I found myself in a cool back room, my hand shaken by an eager-looking employee clad in black. After taking a picture with my $2,000 booze, I sent the bottle home with Wiesel, who then scanned and uploaded it to BAXUS’ Solana-powered spirits marketplace.

BAXUS stores liquor in physical vaults on behalf of spirits collectors. Each bottle is 3-D scanned and paired with an NFT that can be bought or sold on BAXUS. Transactions are settled in USDC, and users can on- or off-ramp from fiat with Coinflow. BAXUS takes a 10% sellers’ fee. Collectors can make multiple swaps without physically possessing a bottle, and if they want to actually drink their liquor, BAXUS will ship it for a $25 fee. 

I unsuccessfully listed my bottle for $3,500, but then I got a bite at $3,000, which set me up with a $700 profit after fees. (That’s a 35% return in a couple weeks. Why am I sending this newsletter out for free?)

The whole process was made possible by blockchain tech. 

“Blockchain enabled the seamless payment via crypto, the instant settlement in your account, the owner to keep the bottle in the vault while still being able to show verifiable proof of ownership,” Wiesel said in a text. “Think about how the original process required you to go to Brooklyn, pay with a credit card, etc. [If] you wanted to resell it you would have had to go and find a buyer online (illegally) and then [try] to establish trust that you actually have the bottle and will send it to them. This eliminated all of the friction.”

It’s frequently said that crypto needs to solve real problems. In this case, crypto solved my problem of having acquired a limited edition tequila bottle for less than its market value. I hope to face this problem again sometime soon.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Scaling Web Performance: Decentralized CDNs

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

OpinionThe Drop

Crypto needs more no-fee, open-source payment tools

BlueYard’s head of crypto research developed FreePay to make fee-free, tap-to-pay crypto payments a reality

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

‘The world supercomputer’: Nexus activates final testnet for AI-ready blockchain

Buzzwords include: succinct universal proofs, zkVM, incrementally verifiable computation, distributed supercomputer and agentic AI

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

MarketsSupply Shock

Bitcoin already sets all-time high against the US dollar index

US dollars might technically be worth less, but it’s still good news

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Consumer crypto is having a moment

Apps are doing well, as is casino gaming, says Tom Schmidt of Dragonfly

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Sponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Machine DeFi

Machine DeFi brings programmable peer-to-peer finance into contact with tangible machines that generate real-world value

article-image

The Breakdown

Crypto brings private markets to the public

What happens to your investment portfolio when the companies driving returns are no longer in it?

by Byron Gilliam /