Why Crossover is expanding into the US

Crossover’s CEO discusses institutional interest and how over-the-counter (OTC) trading has picked up in crypto

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

fox_industry/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Crossover’s officially expanding to the United States. 

I spoke to CEO Brandon Mulvihill about the move, institutional interest, and the rise of over-the-counter (OTC) trading. 

It’s probably already pretty obvious that this change is happening because of the shifting environment in the United States. Mulvihill told me it’s the perfect time for the team to enter the US markets — because it’s obviously a more favorable regulatory environment, but also because it looks like institutional interest is really picking up. 

“Almost the day after the election, the US institutions were calling us immediately,” he told me. Mulvihill and his other cofounders started their careers in TradFi, so they’re pretty familiar with both crypto and the more, well, traditional side of finance. 

And, with CrossX — its electronic communications network — Crossover does stand out as over-the-counter (OTC) trading picks up in crypto. 

“One of the big drivers we see internationally is that people are getting out of — especially the crypto-native market makers and…quant hedge fund — they’re moving away from the on-exchange world into OTC trading, which should not be surprising, because if we look at the foreign exchange market, the same thing happened,” he said. Crossover is also the “largest OTC destination cleared by Hidden Road.”

He noted that even banks, which Mulvihill expects to be one of the “slowest financial institutions to the market” are already making headway, with the JPMorgan announcement about JPMD and stablecoin progress by the likes of Bank of America.

“They are all aggressively, from what we see, building out or finally finalizing battle plans,” he said, reiterating that he still thinks there’ll be a “little bit of time before [banks] come in.”

Add to that the regulatory changes on the horizon. Mulvihill told me that the Crossover team has offered comments on the market structure bill, which is still working its way through DC. He told me he’s heard that it could come between August to the end of the year, though he was cautious to actually predict a timeline. 

But the bill itself “changes the game,” he said, calling it “the most positive thing that, I think, has happened in crypto since the ETFs were launched.”

“As a result, what we’re going to see are mainstream, blue-chip financial institutions coming in waves. I think we’re going to see M&A explode. I think we’re going to see investment explode. I think you’re going to see a real explosion of new customers into the space as a result of this bill.”

And this just reiterates the market potential for Crossover.

“We just fundamentally don’t believe that the institutional market can grow orders of magnitude in its current market structure form,” Mulvihill noted. Instead, it’ll evolve from here. Just like crypto has pushed TradFi to evolve, which is perhaps why Crossover is striking while the iron is heating up and moving into the US. 

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (10).png

Research

Kamino V2: A New Growth Lever

Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.

by Carlos Gonzalez Campo

/

news

article-image

The DropWeb3

B3 acquires PC startup, unveils desktop with ‘Destroy’ button

The Base ‘L3’ sees desktop builds as a lucrative market

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Predicate, Paxos, and the policy layer

When compliance meets composability — creating pre-trade rules on Uniswap

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

How Ross Ulbricht could’ve been the richest Bitcoiner on Earth

You can’t put a price on freedom, but this comes close

by David Canellis /
article-image

Announcements

A new framework for token market transparency

Introducing the Token Transparency Framework, a publicly available token disclosure standard

by Dan Smith /
article-image

The Breakdown

Will the Fed sign off on runaway spending? 

Even in today’s fully fiat system, the question of who ultimately stands behind the dollar still matters

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Policy

Stablecoin bill passes the Senate with bipartisan support

The GENIUS Act passed the Senate in a 68-30 vote Tuesday evening

by Casey Wagner /