Symbiotic teams with Chainlink, Lombard for cross-chain Bitcoin security

New vault system backs LBTC transfers with restaked LINK and BARD, offering up to 15% yields as Lombard readies token launch

by Blockworks /
article-image

Lombard Finance co-founder Jacob Phillips | Permissionless IV by Ben Solomon for Blockworks

share

Symbiotic has partnered with Chainlink and Bitcoin DeFi protocol Lombard to introduce a new cryptoeconomic security layer for cross-chain transfers of Lombard Staked Bitcoin (LBTC).

According to the announcement, the collaboration integrates Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) with Symbiotic’s restaking framework to safeguard LBTC as it moves across blockchains. Lombard, which has more than $1.5 billion in total value locked (TVL), is also preparing to launch its native token BARD, according to initial reporting by The Defiant.

As part of the rollout, Symbiotic unveiled two staking vaults: a $100 million LINK vault and a 20 million BARD vault. Users who deposit assets into these vaults can earn yields of up to 15% annual percentage yield (APY), while reinforcing LBTC’s cross-chain integrity. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The system uses a Symbiotic-powered monitoring network to verify transfers, adding a second layer of protection alongside CCIP’s modular security design.

The development positions Symbiotic, currently the third-largest restaking platform with $1.28 billion in TVL, as a direct competitor to EigenLayer and Babylon in the growing restaking sector. Lombard co-founder Jacob Phillips said the integration provides “stronger economic guarantees through staking.”

Symbiotic’s Misha Putiatin emphasized that “Symbiotic turns passive crypto assets into modular, active security infrastructure.” She noted that the integration “showcases how decentralized collateral can be deployed quickly and permissionlessly to reinforce cross-chain value flows and deliver tangible benefits to end users.”

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.jpg

Research

Tokenize, Trade, Expand: The Figure Thesis

Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Business

Helius raises $500 million with Pantera to build Solana treasury

Helius, backed by Pantera and Summer Capital, will acquire SOL as reserve asset in new Nasdaq-listed treasury strategy

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

MoonPay acquires Meso to expand global payments push

The deal adds experienced fintech leadership as MoonPay builds a regulated network linking banks, cards, stablecoins and blockchains

by Blockworks /
article-image

Sponsored

How Arkham Insights is redefining onchain alpha for serious crypto traders

Arkham is an exchange that integrates its intelligence platform with execution, enabling seamless analysis and trading in one interface

by Sponsored /
article-image

The Breakdown

Friday charts: Ellison is having fun again

A main character of the dotcom boom is suddenly a main character of the AI one

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Policy

Industries, Senators clash over crypto market structure legislation

Big banks weren’t happy with a key provision of the GENIUS Act, and want lawmakers to right the wrong in the crypto market structure bill.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Weighing Figure’s growth potential after Nasdaq debut

The blockchain lender’s annual net revenue could reach $1 billion by 2028, Blockworks Research analyst predicts

by Ben Strack /