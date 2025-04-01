Abra

PeopleSupply Shock

Investor who bought bitcoin at $5 says Saylor is making a $1.5B mistake

The investor criticized Michael Saylor’s plan to render his personal bitcoin holdings inaccessible to anyone else forever

by Pete Rizzo /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Copper, OKX name new executives

A former pro at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs is set to fill the CEO role at crypto firm Copper.co, replacing the company’s founder

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: VC vet joins Abra board; Citi exec jumps ship

In case you missed it, Tether added a government affairs head, while a blockchain-powered real estate platform hired an ex-SEC commissioner

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Jerome Powell is ‘dovish across the board’: Unpacking the Jackson pivot

Plus, a deeper look into the SEC’s latest victim facing claims as an unregistered security

by Felix Jauvin&Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Business

Abra will open customer withdrawals following Texas settlement 

Abra held around $13.6 million worth of cryptocurrencies for 12,000 customers, according to the settlement

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Abra, William Barhydt named in Texas State Securities Board cease and desist

Following a March 2023 interview with Barhydt, “parties collectively operating as Barhydt” were “collectively insolvent or nearly insolvent”

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Abra Shakes Up Senior Staff as Crypto Bank Plans Near, Sources Say

Abra, a company with aspirations to become the US’ first regulated crypto bank, has taken a hard look at cost-cutting

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Abra Launching First US Regulated Crypto Bank

The digital asset company hopes to offer crypto yields with TradFi safeguards

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Facebook, BNP Paribas Pros Join Space

Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Startup Abra Enters Institutional Asset Management Business

The company is looking to hire a head of trading strategies who would focus on building out quantitative crypto trading models

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Crypto Wallet and Wealth Manager Abra Closes $55M Series C Round

Abra’s round was led by Blockchain Capital and IGNIA.

by Sam Reynolds /

