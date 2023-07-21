algorithmic stablecoin
Could Do Kwon return to Terra? The new interim CEO seems more than open to it, no matter when that might be
A class action lawsuit alleges Jump Trading was heavily involved in maintaining the dollar peg of failed algorithmic stablecoin Terra
The example set by Terra’s collapse in May of last year has spooked regulators into taking a “risk-based approach” to regulating the stablecoin market
A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized
As US policymakers mull a moratorium on algorithmic stablecoins, some upstarts are still searching for alternatives to the fiat-backed variety
Do Kwon, the crypto developer behind failed stablecoin ecosystem Terra, addressed his legal problems in a candid tweet thread on Saturday
South Korean prosecutors are now formally seeking the arrest of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon for allegedly violating securities laws
Beanstalk is hoping its revamped launch will help buoy issues pertaining to its security and trust following a major hack in April.
One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green
The new legislation, which comes into effect in 2023, defines stablecoins as digital money and restricts issuance to licensed financial institutions
The UST situation is real-time proof that lawmakers’ concerns about stablecoins are not unfounded
Do Kwon claims he’s “close to announcing a recovery plan for $UST”