algorithmic stablecoin

There are a total of 12 articles associated with algorithmic stablecoin.
article-image

Business

‘Of course Kwon is welcome back,’ says Terra interim CEO

Could Do Kwon return to Terra? The new interim CEO seems more than open to it, no matter when that might be

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Jump Earned $1.3B By Manipulating Terra, Lawsuit Alleges

A class action lawsuit alleges Jump Trading was heavily involved in maintaining the dollar peg of failed algorithmic stablecoin Terra

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong Contemplates Ban on Algorithmic Stablecoins

The example set by Terra’s collapse in May of last year has spooked regulators into taking a “risk-based approach” to regulating the stablecoin market

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

NEAR Nixes Algorithmic Stablecoin USN

A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Playing the ‘We’re Not Terra’ Stablecoin Game

As US policymakers mull a moratorium on algorithmic stablecoins, some upstarts are still searching for alternatives to the fiat-backed variety

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Where in the World is Do Kwon? Terra CEO Says ‘I’m Not On The Run’

Do Kwon, the crypto developer behind failed stablecoin ecosystem Terra, addressed his legal problems in a candid tweet thread on Saturday

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

South Korea Issues Arrest Warrant for Terra CEO Do Kwon: Report

South Korean prosecutors are now formally seeking the arrest of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon for allegedly violating securities laws

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Algo Stablecoin Protocol Beanstalk Relaunches Following $180M Hack

Beanstalk is hoping its revamped launch will help buoy issues pertaining to its security and trust following a major hack in April.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

How Cryptoasset Markets Have Changed Since Terra Crash

One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green

by David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

Japan Passes Legal Framework for Stablecoins

The new legislation, which comes into effect in 2023, defines stablecoins as digital money and restricts issuance to licensed financial institutions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Terra Collapse Could Spell End for Algorithmic Stablecoins

The UST situation is real-time proof that lawmakers’ concerns about stablecoins are not unfounded

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Cryptocurrency Luna Lurches as Terra USD Volatility Continues, Erasing Billions

Do Kwon claims he’s “close to announcing a recovery plan for $UST”

by Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.