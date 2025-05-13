altcoins

There are a total of 71 articles associated with altcoins.
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Crypto liquid funds are turning to fundamentals to navigate a sea of altcoins

Funds disagree about which metrics matter, but agree fundamentals are key

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Why is it so hard for crypto liquid funds to beat bitcoin this cycle?

Bitcoin dominance and a glut of altcoin supply are contributing factors

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Why altcoin seasons may not be coming back

Altcoin season may be on a permanent pause as the market matures and paths grow more selective

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

What it would take for bitcoin to top all-time highs 

Forward Guidance’s Felix Jauvin noted that he’s bullish on both crypto and bitcoin on a “mean reversion basis”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Altcoin liquidity’s dropped since President Trump’s tariff announcement: Kaiko Research

An altcoin season is looking less and less likely as the reciprocal tariffs loom

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Altcoin volumes are ‘more concentrated’ than ever

Altcoin trade volume has returned to pre-FTX levels, but with a shrinking pool of market leaders

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto’s maturing into a ‘token pickers market:’ Analyst

It paid to be a vibes trader in the past, but now it’s time to focus on fundamentals, Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor said

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

‘Short-term volatility’ doesn’t dim crypto outlook: 21Shares

The market’s short-lived rally isn’t something to be too worried about, analysts say

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Retail’s ‘playing defense’ right now: Reflexive Capital 

Altcoin season may still be a ways off, and that could be the new norm as we adjust to potential “microcycles”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Crypto correction could be just the calm before the storm

At this point in the last cycle, bitcoin was well on its way to its first major peak

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

What’s behind ‘bearish’ altcoin action: Amberdata

Even before LIBRA, altcoins were having a rough start to the year

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Institutional investors could be blocking the path for altcoin season

Bybit analysts think that the entrance for such a large institutional crowd has changed the way capital flows in crypto

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Altcoin season may already be here — it’s just very different

Accepting change is hard, but maybe we’ll never actually get to run back 2021

by David Canellis /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Is crypto headed for a wildly profitable crime season?

The hardest part about crime season is uncovering that we’re in one

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Institutions are looking for ‘1000x’ opportunities in crypto: Coinbase

Coinbase Institutional’s David Duong looked at how crypto performed in January and explains where crypto’s growing

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin bull market nears 800th day, altcoin season still far away

The past three bull markets have lasted around 1,000 days on average

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Institutions are ‘locked out’ until an altcoin become a major pair: Analyst

Altcoins offer regular investors a “more even playing field” than the stock market does

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Santa rally? Altcoins could use a Christmas miracle

Things may look grim, but there’s still time for altcoins to turn things around in 2024

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Staying hip in crypto is no easy feat

2019 was a long time ago, and the “it” tokens have changed dramatically since then

by David Canellis /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Why the bull run so far has been standard

Bitcoin bull markets have historically been cyclical and, therefore, predictable

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin sets new all-time high above $100K

Many analysts expected bitcoin to top $100K before year-end, though it’s been on a post-election tear

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

How close is crypto to massive altcoin returns?

The altcoin market just posted its best weekly performance against bitcoin for this entire cycle

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Price targets to watch as bitcoin struggles to hit $100K

Ledn’s John Glover gives some price targets to watch for bitcoin

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

Expect a ‘massive altcoin season’ once bitcoin dominance hits 65%

HashKey Capital’s Jupiter Zheng highlighted three success areas he’s watching: Ethereum, Solana and certain tokens in DeFi

by Katherine Ross /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.