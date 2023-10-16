Australia
The adoption of a wholesale central bank digital currency could be the most stable and risk-free option, the RBA official said Sunday
Minimum standards for token holding, custody software protocols and transactional integrity, as well as a licensing regime is being proposed
The project secured the needed pilot CBDC on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s platform and minted matching ‘wrapped’ tokens on Ethereum.
The agency alleges around 1,160 customers used the margin product, losing about $8.35 million since Oct. 2021.
Wednesday’s announcement signifies increasing harmony between the global financial system and the digital assets industry
The regulator is concerned issuers are offering unregulated digital assets alongside regulated financial products, which may confuse retail investors
The committee found the proposed legislation could lead to regulatory arbitrage, potentially undermining the digital asset industry in Australia
Most consumers who traded eToro’s contract for difference product ended up losing money, an Australian regulator alleged
Transfers to “high-risk” crypto exchanges will be declined, National Australia Bank has said, but only it knows exactly how that’s determined
Australian bitcoin-focused asset management firm Monochrome is taking another run at a licensed spot ETF amid a wave of US filings
The country’s preeminent industry body for crypto and blockchain technology said banks should educate their customers on scams instead of restricting access
A Commonwealth Bank executive said 24-hour holds and limits on outbound payments to crypto exchanges will help decrease the number of scams
The Australian central bank hasn’t made a decision on a CBDC, but it is “actively engaging” in research
Binance said it is working to secure an alternative provider to ensure the continued availability of AUD deposits and withdrawals
In many instances, digital assets were a contributing factor leading to more severe penalties, an RMIT study has found
Binance must close all derivative positions before April 21
‘Given the constantly evolving nature of digital assets and blockchain technology, a fit-for-purpose regulatory regime must focus on outcomes,’ Coinbase said
With its recent stablecoin pilot, NAB joins a growing list of major financial institutions to use the Ethereum blockchain
Tencent-backed Immutable’s pitch to prospective buyers: “Liquidity and utility will turn NFTs into a trillion-dollar asset class”
Australia is still figuring out how to regulate the crypto, with the Labor government now proposing boosted enforcement efforts
The tournament, which was last year exclusively hosted on Decentraland’s platform, will be branching out to other non-blockchain-based metaverses
The Australian governmen’s latest annual budget doesn’t give any leeway to crypto, a disheartening move for the local industry
The Australian crypto industry eagerly awaits the government’s digital asset analysis, pegged to bring a solid framework in which to operate.
The Australian securities regulator has paved the way for asset manager Monochrome to list its crypto ETFs, but there’s loads of competition