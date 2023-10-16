Australia

Australia has emerged as a significant player in the global crypto and Bitcoin landscape, with regulations, growing adoption, and a thriving ecosystem of startups and investors. As the nation embraces digital assets and blockchain technology, staying informed on the latest news and developments is essential. From regulatory updates to market trends and breakthrough innovations, Blockworks is your go-to source for comprehensive coverage, expert analysis, and the most current information on Australia's Bitcoin and crypto scene.
article-image

Finance

Australian markets could see billions in savings via tokenization: RBA

The adoption of a wholesale central bank digital currency could be the most stable and risk-free option, the RBA official said Sunday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Australia outlines licensing program for crypto exchanges

Minimum standards for token holding, custody software protocols and transactional integrity, as well as a licensing regime is being proposed

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Mastercard’s CBDC pilot ventures into Ethereum and NFTs

The project secured the needed pilot CBDC on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s platform and minted matching ‘wrapped’ tokens on Ethereum.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Australian watchdog sues Kraken provider for alleged compliance violations

The agency alleges around 1,160 customers used the margin product, losing about $8.35 million since Oct. 2021.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Australian Bank ANZ leveraging Chainlink’s CCIP for cross-chain operability

Wednesday’s announcement signifies increasing harmony between the global financial system and the digital assets industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Australian securities regulator calls for improvement in retail crypto derivatives

The regulator is concerned issuers are offering unregulated digital assets alongside regulated financial products, which may confuse retail investors

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Senate committee opposing crypto bill poses legislative roadblock in Australia

The committee found the proposed legislation could lead to regulatory arbitrage, potentially undermining the digital asset industry in Australia

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Australian regulator sues eToro over crypto-related CFDs

Most consumers who traded eToro’s contract for difference product ended up losing money, an Australian regulator alleged

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Crypto payments to ‘high-risk’ crypto exchanges to be blocked by Aussie bank

Transfers to “high-risk” crypto exchanges will be declined, National Australia Bank has said, but only it knows exactly how that’s determined

by Sebastian Sinclair&David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

First spot bitcoin ETF application filed under new Australian regulations

Australian bitcoin-focused asset management firm Monochrome is taking another run at a licensed spot ETF amid a wave of US filings

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

‘Very costly side effects’: Blockchain Australia hits back at banks limiting crypto payments

The country’s preeminent industry body for crypto and blockchain technology said banks should educate their customers on scams instead of restricting access

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Finance

Australian Bank Won’t Let You Buy More Than $7K Crypto Per Month

A Commonwealth Bank executive said 24-hour holds and limits on outbound payments to crypto exchanges will help decrease the number of scams

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Stablecoins Could Play ‘More Prominent’ Role in Economy: Australian Central Bank

The Australian central bank hasn’t made a decision on a CBDC, but it is “actively engaging” in research

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Binance Halts Australian Dollar Deposits Amid Regulatory Turmoil

Binance said it is working to secure an alternative provider to ensure the continued availability of AUD deposits and withdrawals

by Sebastian Sinclair&Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Using Crypto for Crime? Australia Will Give You a Harsher Sentence

In many instances, digital assets were a contributing factor leading to more severe penalties, an RMIT study has found

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Binance Australian Financial Services License Canceled

Binance must close all derivative positions before April 21

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase Calls For Flexible Approach to Regulation in Australia

‘Given the constantly evolving nature of digital assets and blockchain technology, a fit-for-purpose regulatory regime must focus on outcomes,’ Coinbase said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

‘Big Four’ Australian Bank Issues Stablecoin On Ethereum

With its recent stablecoin pilot, NAB joins a growing list of major financial institutions to use the Ethereum blockchain

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

Immutable’s Foundation “Quietly” Looks to Raise Cash For IMX Tokens: Report

Tencent-backed Immutable’s pitch to prospective buyers: “Liquidity and utility will turn NFTs into a trillion-dollar asset class”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Australia To Tackle Crypto Regulation in Three Stages

Australia is still figuring out how to regulate the crypto, with the Labor government now proposing boosted enforcement efforts

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

Australian Open 2023 Takes Swing at Roblox Metaverse

The tournament, which was last year exclusively hosted on Decentraland’s platform, will be branching out to other non-blockchain-based metaverses

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Australia Won’t Stop Charging Capital Gains Tax on Crypto

The Australian governmen’s latest annual budget doesn’t give any leeway to crypto, a disheartening move for the local industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Australia to Define Crypto in ‘Token Mapping’ Exercise

The Australian crypto industry eagerly awaits the government’s digital asset analysis, pegged to bring a solid framework in which to operate.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Monochrome After Spot in Crowded Australian Crypto ETF Market

The Australian securities regulator has paved the way for asset manager Monochrome to list its crypto ETFs, but there’s loads of competition

by Sebastian Sinclair /

