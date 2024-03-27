bitcoin futures etf

Finance

And then there were 11: Another fund joins the US spot bitcoin ETF fold

A BTC futures fund offered by Hashdex and Tidal Investments has gotten regulatory clearance to hold bitcoin directly

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Spot bitcoin ETF issuer VanEck to shutter BTC futures fund

The fund’s assets under management sit at about $50 million, while a competing offering by ProShares recently eclipsed $2 billion

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Bitcoin at $31K as court formalizes Grayscale win over SEC

Grayscale remains in talks with the SEC and intends “to move as expeditiously as possible” in its quest to convert GBTC to an ETF

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Court grants Grayscale’s petition for review in bitcoin ETF case against SEC

The United States Court of Appeals granted Grayscale’s petition for review on Tuesday

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
Web3

Europe’s first spot bitcoin ETF is going live

The Jacobi bitcoin ETF is overseen by Guernsey’s financial authority, and Fidelity Digital Assets manages its custodial responsibilities

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Grayscale Win Over SEC Might Not Change Much, Industry Watchers Say

A court ruling in favor of Grayscale does not necessarily offer a clear path for spot bitcoin ETF approval

by Ben Strack /
Finance

ProShares Exec: Bitcoin Futures ETF a ‘Real, Robust and First-class Solution’

The firm’s bitcoin-linked products account for roughly $770 million in combined assets under management

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF Now Carries Hashdex Brand

First such fund approved under the Securities Act of 1933 takes name of Brazilian asset manager

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

SEC Approves Bitcoin Futures ETF Filed Under the ’33 Act

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said the decision weakens the agency’s argument to deny spot bitcoin ETFs

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Jane Street: Digital Assets is a Growing Industry for Us, We Are Excited About it

The approval of bitcoin futures-based ETFs is a key first step, both in terms of the regulatory environment and allowing institutions to grow comfortable holding digital assets.

by Casey Wagner /
FinancePolicy

Valkyrie Pulls Leveraged ETF Application At SEC’s Request

Valkyrie has withdrawn its leveraged bitcoin futures ETF application after being instructed to do so by the SEC.

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

VanEck Ready to Launch Delayed Bitcoin Futures ETF

The VanEck offering will likely see less demand than a pair of similar funds that launched last week, industry professionals say.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Proposed Direxion ETF Would Offer Short Exposure to Bitcoin Futures

Filing follows milestone launches by ProShares, Valkyrie and plans for leveraged bitcoin futures ETF.

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin and Ether Lead Market Lower in Washout of Leverage

The entire digital asset market took a sharp nosedive on Wednesday, as BTC and ETH shed 5% and 8% respectively. But there were a few notable exceptions in DeFi.

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

WisdomTree Seeks to Add Bitcoin Futures to Existing ETF

Firm’s commodities-focused Managed Futures Strategy Fund now looks to invest up to 5% in bitcoin futures.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Valkyrie Files for Leveraged Bitcoin Futures ETF

Valkyrie made history last week as the second issuer to bring a bitcoin futures-based ETF to market, now it seeks approval for a leveraged product.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

First Bitcoin Futures ETF Nears $1B on First Day of Trading

The world’s first bitcoin futures ETF sustained high volume throughout the trading session.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

ProShares’ Bitcoin Futures-based ETF to Begin Trading Tuesday

The product will be the first bitcoin-linked ETF in the US, as physically backed products still wait for green light.

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Enron vs Tesla, Bitcoin Futures ETF, and Coinbase NFT Market Place

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and co-host, Mark Yusko.

Finance

Valkyrie Plots Bitcoin Futures ETF

Planned offering mirrors recent proposals from Invesco, ProShares and VanEck

by Ben Strack /

