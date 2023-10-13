Bitfinex
Ardoino is also chief technology officer of Bitfinex as well as chief strategy officer at Holepunch
Notorious couple pleads guilty to counts of money laundering in one of the largest heists in crypto history
The husband of Razzlekhan admitted to being behind the 2016 attack in a courtroom on Thursday
An early Bitcoin adopter lost his entire stash to a dodgy wallet more than five years ago — and he says he knows exactly who did it
How much crypto will the government seize from Razzlekhan? The US doesn’t seem to know
Bitcoin is in its “transitionary phase,” analysts say, marked by lower leverage, fewer short-term speculators — and less volatile price
Traders can now access UK crude oil, palladium and platinum perpetual contracts on Bitfinex Derivatives
Coinbase’s settlement with a New York regulator marks one of the industry’s largest to date in US dollar terms
Tether has been ordered to produce general ledgers, balance sheets, income statements as part of a market manipulation suit tied to USDT
Bitfinex’s LEO is once again the best performing cryptocurrency month over month and the only digital currency in the top 50 to gain value in June
One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green
The individuals allegedly conspired to launder 119,754 bitcoins that were stolen from the platform after a hacker breached the systems and made over 2,000 unauthorized transactions
Bonds that fund El Salvador’s Bitcoin City to be issued on Blockstream’s Liquid Network and processed by iFinex, the controversial company behind Tether.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced a settlement with Tether Limited for “untrue or misleading claims” about Tether’s reserves.