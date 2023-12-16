Blockchain.com

article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Blockchain.com to expand workforce by 25%, hires new SVP

Plus, former Genesis CEO departs new exchange, and a crypto research firm teases expansion

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

SoFi shutters crypto trading following Fed regulation

Customers of the bank’s crypto service have until Dec. 19 to migrate their holdings to Blockchain.com

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Crypto funding: 3 crypto companies secure $90M+ raises

Blockchain.com, BC Technology Group and Fnality all secured raises in excess of $90 million this week

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Blockchain.com raises $110M funding round at lower valuation: BBG

The round was reportedly led by Kingsway, with Lightspeed, Baillie Gifford and Lakestar also taking part

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

BusinessPolicy

Two crypto exchanges now have major payment license in Singapore

License from Monetary Authority of Singapore’s marks completion of the regulatory process there for Blockchain.com and Crypto.com

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Venture Investment Expected To ‘Reverse’ After 20% Quarterly Drop

Despite the overall decline, there were a few positive developments at the beginning of the year, Pitchbook said in a report titled Emerging Tech: Crypto Report

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain.com Eyes Funding at 70% Lower Valuation: Report

The explosive growth of Blockchain.com has reportedly been tempered by the bear market, with far lower valuations on the horizon

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Blockchain.com Scores Singapore License

The conditional approval will allow the exchange to grow its foothold in the region while expanding its institutional base, Blockchain.com said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Social Digital Asset Platform Nabs OK Group Exec

Inca Digital adds leaders focused on the regulatory affairs and digital assets’ national security implications

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain.com Slashes 25% of Workforce, Cuts Exec Compensation

The company will drop plans to expand in multiple countries

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain.com CEO on Crypto Winter: We’re Now Entering ‘Despair’

Blockworks sat down for an exclusive interview with Peter Smith, Blockchain.com’s CEO, at Money20/20 in Amsterdam this week

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

In First Crypto Partnership With NFL, Blockchain.com Teams Up With Dallas Cowboys

The exchange hopes the partnership will bring crypto awareness to the broader Dallas community

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Blockchain.com Joins Forces With Altis Partners To Launch Asset Management Platform

Blockchain.com Asset Management will provide trading infrastructure, research and security and software resources

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

FTX Ventures, Three Arrows Capital Lead $92M Raise for Mina Blockchain

Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Stripe Jumps Back Into Crypto, Providing New Payment Options for Consumers and Companies

The partnership with FTX and others will enable new payment channels and easier verification of users

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Walmart Board Director: Crypto’s Potential Goes Beyond Financial Services

“It is clear that a gigantic shift is underway in digital currencies and financial services, and the applications extend beyond the financial sphere,” Tom Horton said to Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Blockchain.com Looking to Expand in Emerging Markets Through M&A

Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

The Driving Force Behind the Bull Market

Charlie McGarraugh, chief strategy officer, Blockchain.com, is responsible for firm-wide strategy, commercial development and Blockchain.com’s markets businesses

by Liz Coyne /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain.com Gives Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure Company GRIID $525M Credit

The four-year term credit facility will help GRIID scale its capabilities, bring on additional mining capacities and build upon its 1,300 megawatts of available power.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain.com’s McGarraugh on the Past, Present and Future of Banking

How do cryptocurrencies fit into the overall asset classes? McGarraugh answers this question and more during a recent interview from Blockworks’ Bretton Woods conference.

by Liz Coyne /
article-image

DeFiPodcast

Podcast: How to Get Started in DeFi

Jason and Anil talk about DeFi, crypto gaming and how Anil got so bullish on NFTs.

by Liz Coyne /
article-image

Finance

Blockchain.com Takes Steps to Make Sending Crypto Easier

Partnership with Unstoppable Domains allows user-friendly names instead of alphanumeric wallet addresses

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiPodcast

Podcast: Blockchain.com CEO Says Bitcoin Maxis are Wrong About Bitclout and DeFi

Jason and Peter Smith talk about the market’s ebbs and flows and Peter’s company, Blockchain.com.

by Liz Coyne /

