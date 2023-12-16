Blockchain.com
Plus, former Genesis CEO departs new exchange, and a crypto research firm teases expansion
Customers of the bank’s crypto service have until Dec. 19 to migrate their holdings to Blockchain.com
Blockchain.com, BC Technology Group and Fnality all secured raises in excess of $90 million this week
The round was reportedly led by Kingsway, with Lightspeed, Baillie Gifford and Lakestar also taking part
License from Monetary Authority of Singapore’s marks completion of the regulatory process there for Blockchain.com and Crypto.com
Despite the overall decline, there were a few positive developments at the beginning of the year, Pitchbook said in a report titled Emerging Tech: Crypto Report
The explosive growth of Blockchain.com has reportedly been tempered by the bear market, with far lower valuations on the horizon
The conditional approval will allow the exchange to grow its foothold in the region while expanding its institutional base, Blockchain.com said
Inca Digital adds leaders focused on the regulatory affairs and digital assets’ national security implications
The company will drop plans to expand in multiple countries
Blockworks sat down for an exclusive interview with Peter Smith, Blockchain.com’s CEO, at Money20/20 in Amsterdam this week
The exchange hopes the partnership will bring crypto awareness to the broader Dallas community
Blockchain.com Asset Management will provide trading infrastructure, research and security and software resources
Mina is the creator of a proof-of-stake protocol which bills itself as the “world’s lightest blockchain”
The partnership with FTX and others will enable new payment channels and easier verification of users
“It is clear that a gigantic shift is underway in digital currencies and financial services, and the applications extend beyond the financial sphere,” Tom Horton said to Blockworks
Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto
Charlie McGarraugh, chief strategy officer, Blockchain.com, is responsible for firm-wide strategy, commercial development and Blockchain.com’s markets businesses
The four-year term credit facility will help GRIID scale its capabilities, bring on additional mining capacities and build upon its 1,300 megawatts of available power.
How do cryptocurrencies fit into the overall asset classes? McGarraugh answers this question and more during a recent interview from Blockworks’ Bretton Woods conference.
Jason and Anil talk about DeFi, crypto gaming and how Anil got so bullish on NFTs.
Partnership with Unstoppable Domains allows user-friendly names instead of alphanumeric wallet addresses
Jason and Peter Smith talk about the market’s ebbs and flows and Peter’s company, Blockchain.com.