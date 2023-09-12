cbdcs

There are a total of 23 articles associated with cbdcs.
Markets

Could CBDCs, stablecoins shift institutional funding in emerging markets? Panelists weigh in

The Permissionless conference in Austin, Texas, saw a conversation about institutional investors curious about opportunities in emerging markets

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Emmer reintroduces anti-CBDC bill alongside 49 Republicans

The law would block the Fed from issuing a retail CBDC and seeks to protect consumer privacy, Emmer said

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Mastercard ‘committed’ to making CBDCs as easy to use as money

Mastercard is focused on “delivering choice” in how people pay with its new CBDC program

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Using distributed ledger technology for CBDCs could improve security and efficiency: French bank

Distributed ledger technology could also enhance cross-border transactions for CBDCs

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

BIS lays out steps for ‘secure and resilient’ CBDC systems

BIS says a cyber attack on “critical infrastructure” could threaten potential CBDC framework

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Reserve Bank of New Zealand taking ‘cautious approach to crypto,’ watching global developments

The Reserve Bank said that it will increase its vigilance on crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

IMF lukewarm on crypto, notably receptive to CBDCs

IMF economists targeted Latin America and Caribbean regions on the topic of crypto for two reasons: high adoption and its history of “macroeconomic instability”

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Combine CBDCs, tokenized deposits on a unified ledger, BIS says

The central bank for central banks is bullish on tokenization of deposits, following JPMorgan showing interest in the concept in February

by James Cirrone /
Policy

‘Allure of CBDCs Is Fading’ Globally, Says Kenyan Central Bank

Kenya’s central bank doesn’t seem enamored by the idea of a CBDC but hasn’t slammed the door shut yet

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Fresh Set of Crypto Bills Make Hill Debut

Bills targeting CBDCs and crypto-fueled drug trafficking have been introduced in Washington

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

7 Banks, Including Fed, Pen Paper on Possible CBDC Implementation

Some of the banks are getting to a point where “they may decide” for or against CBDC implementation

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

BIS Tackles Complexities of Offline CBDC Implementation in New Handbook

By enabling offline use for CBDCs, a central bank could hope to achieve various public policy objectives including those closely aligned with its core mandate, the guide reads

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

The Bank Crisis Isn’t Over, but It Might End With CBDCs

Big banks eating up little banks might lead to a central bank digital currency in America

by Darren Kleine /
Opinion

For the Internet of Things, It’s Either Web3 or 1984

IoT machines are not the enemy, but our legacy methods of running them will be

by Max Thake /
Policy

CBDCs Are Gaining Steam, Though Results May Vary

Nigeria’s eNaira has been called a “dark experiment…with deadly consequences”

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

India Central Bank Hopes CBDC Can Combat Crypto Threat

The central bank of India reckons cryptocurrencies pose a threat to financial stability and it’s pushing a CBDC as one potential fix

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

SWIFT Says It Can Resolve a Major Obstacle to CBDC Adoption

SWIFT is already being used to connect more than 11,500 banks and funds across 200 countries, making it a potentially excellent candidate for becoming the standard for cross-border CBDC settlements

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

RBA to Explore CBDC Use Cases in Australia via Research Pilot

The CBDC project will explore the viability of DLT tech via payment and settlement use cases for Australian households and businesses

by Sebastian Sinclair /
PolicySponsored

The Future of CBDC and Stablecoin Coexistence

The coexistence of CBDCs and stablecoins look increasingly likely as central bankers indicate a preference toward a wholesale CBDC.

MarketsPolicy

Kenya Seeks Public Opinion on Potential CBDC

Applicability of a digital Kenyan shilling is being weighed up by the country’s central bank, which is requesting public feedback

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Korea’s Central Bank Completes First Phase of CBDC Simulation Test Run

The CBDC project has now moved into its second phase where various additional functions including offline payments will be tested

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin’s Role in the War on Cash | Mike Green & Alex Gladstein

Mike Green & Alex Gladstein debate Bitcoin’s role in the U.S. and beyond by looking at several topics, from government response to taxation.

DeFiPodcast

Podcast: Hedge Fund Manager Talks CBDCs

Roy Capital Advisors managing partner Avik Roy shares his thoughts on CBDCs versus stable coins.

by Morgan Chittum /

