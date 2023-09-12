cbdcs
The Permissionless conference in Austin, Texas, saw a conversation about institutional investors curious about opportunities in emerging markets
The law would block the Fed from issuing a retail CBDC and seeks to protect consumer privacy, Emmer said
Mastercard is focused on “delivering choice” in how people pay with its new CBDC program
Distributed ledger technology could also enhance cross-border transactions for CBDCs
BIS says a cyber attack on “critical infrastructure” could threaten potential CBDC framework
The Reserve Bank said that it will increase its vigilance on crypto
IMF economists targeted Latin America and Caribbean regions on the topic of crypto for two reasons: high adoption and its history of “macroeconomic instability”
The central bank for central banks is bullish on tokenization of deposits, following JPMorgan showing interest in the concept in February
Kenya’s central bank doesn’t seem enamored by the idea of a CBDC but hasn’t slammed the door shut yet
Bills targeting CBDCs and crypto-fueled drug trafficking have been introduced in Washington
Some of the banks are getting to a point where “they may decide” for or against CBDC implementation
By enabling offline use for CBDCs, a central bank could hope to achieve various public policy objectives including those closely aligned with its core mandate, the guide reads
Big banks eating up little banks might lead to a central bank digital currency in America
IoT machines are not the enemy, but our legacy methods of running them will be
Nigeria’s eNaira has been called a “dark experiment…with deadly consequences”
The central bank of India reckons cryptocurrencies pose a threat to financial stability and it’s pushing a CBDC as one potential fix
SWIFT is already being used to connect more than 11,500 banks and funds across 200 countries, making it a potentially excellent candidate for becoming the standard for cross-border CBDC settlements
The CBDC project will explore the viability of DLT tech via payment and settlement use cases for Australian households and businesses
The coexistence of CBDCs and stablecoins look increasingly likely as central bankers indicate a preference toward a wholesale CBDC.
Applicability of a digital Kenyan shilling is being weighed up by the country’s central bank, which is requesting public feedback
The CBDC project has now moved into its second phase where various additional functions including offline payments will be tested
Mike Green & Alex Gladstein debate Bitcoin’s role in the U.S. and beyond by looking at several topics, from government response to taxation.
Roy Capital Advisors managing partner Avik Roy shares his thoughts on CBDCs versus stable coins.