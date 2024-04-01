cheatsheet

There are a total of 20 articles associated with cheatsheet.
Web3

Why Custodia’s loss isn’t the end of its Fed fight

Plus: The Tornado Cash case continues and Farcaster’s devs are now unicorns

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Vitalik Buterin says there’s nothing ‘new and interesting’ about memecoins 

Vitalik Buterin has some thoughts on memecoins, and one firm says it’s shorting MicroStrategy

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Bank Secrecy Act vs crypto: A new DOJ lawsuit revives old tactic

The Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced back-to-back lawsuits against KuCoin Tuesday

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Web3

Based culture: Inside Coinbase’s L2 feat

Base is posting all-time high transaction counts, stablecoin volumes and unique addresses

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Ethereum and L2s on track to beat Bitcoin for active addresses

Ethereum mainnet is slowly losing active addresses but its growing web of layer-2s are more than making up for it

by David Canellis /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Solana never closer to flipping Ethereum (but still far away)

The way things are going, Solana could soon be closer to flipping Ethereum than Ethereum is to eclipsing Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Can bitcoin maintain its momentum into the halving?

The halving is expected around April 20 and with share drops already upon us, can bitcoin maintain its momentum for roughly a month?

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Bitcoin holds on to $63K, ether at $3.3K following brief dip

Analysts and market commentators think we could see some more pain in bitcoin before we see further gains

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Grayscale’s bitcoin outflows hit a new record

MicroStrategy keeps adding to its giant bitcoin stash, with a new buy announced Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Bitcoin entering a ‘danger zone?’

Crypto stocks start the week in the red

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Cheatsheet: 1 Telegram bot still burns more ETH than Arbitrum

There’s not quite blood in the streets, but things are looking mighty red for crypto

by David Canellis /
Web3

Blobs, MSTR and more: This is Ethereum’s broadband moment

Broadband rendering 56k modems obsolete was a far bigger deal than many realized — Ethereum’s “blobband” could turn out to be the same

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
Web3

Cheatsheet: MicroStrategy has now outperformed Nvidia this year

DeFi users seem to suffer from itchy palms ahead of an anticipated run for ether to record highs

by David Canellis /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Ethereum on track to burn $10B ETH over next year

Crypto is certainly heating up on exchanges — but on-chain it’s already white hot

by David Canellis /
Markets

Cheatsheet: Bitcoin miner treasuries now worth $131B — a new all-time high

Bitcoin miners are slowly shrinking their collective BTC treasuries, but they’re still worth more than ever

by David Canellis /
Web3

Cheatsheet: ETH/BTC trending higher, propelling DeFi TVL

Ether, while still about 20% away from an all-time high, has been accelerating in recent days, relative to bitcoin

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Ethereum sees net validator outflow for first time in 6 weeks

Ether isn’t exactly close to record highs, but some validators are still making a move

by David Canellis /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Crypto has issued more than $14B fresh supply already this year

Bitcoin has given crypto free rein to run wild, even if its own rally has stalled

by David Canellis /
Markets

Cheatsheet: 45% of bitcoin hasn’t moved in more than 3 years

Billions of dollars in bitcoin are flying across the blockchain as price stops just short of record highs

by David Canellis /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Crypto short sellers losing $110K per minute

Bitcoin is whiskers away from an all-time high, setting crypto and its markets up for an exciting week ahead

by David Canellis /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.