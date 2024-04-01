cheatsheet
Plus: The Tornado Cash case continues and Farcaster’s devs are now unicorns
Vitalik Buterin has some thoughts on memecoins, and one firm says it’s shorting MicroStrategy
The Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced back-to-back lawsuits against KuCoin Tuesday
Base is posting all-time high transaction counts, stablecoin volumes and unique addresses
Ethereum mainnet is slowly losing active addresses but its growing web of layer-2s are more than making up for it
The way things are going, Solana could soon be closer to flipping Ethereum than Ethereum is to eclipsing Bitcoin
The halving is expected around April 20 and with share drops already upon us, can bitcoin maintain its momentum for roughly a month?
Analysts and market commentators think we could see some more pain in bitcoin before we see further gains
MicroStrategy keeps adding to its giant bitcoin stash, with a new buy announced Tuesday
Crypto stocks start the week in the red
There’s not quite blood in the streets, but things are looking mighty red for crypto
Broadband rendering 56k modems obsolete was a far bigger deal than many realized — Ethereum’s “blobband” could turn out to be the same
DeFi users seem to suffer from itchy palms ahead of an anticipated run for ether to record highs
Crypto is certainly heating up on exchanges — but on-chain it’s already white hot
Bitcoin miners are slowly shrinking their collective BTC treasuries, but they’re still worth more than ever
Ether, while still about 20% away from an all-time high, has been accelerating in recent days, relative to bitcoin
Ether isn’t exactly close to record highs, but some validators are still making a move
Bitcoin has given crypto free rein to run wild, even if its own rally has stalled
Billions of dollars in bitcoin are flying across the blockchain as price stops just short of record highs
Bitcoin is whiskers away from an all-time high, setting crypto and its markets up for an exciting week ahead