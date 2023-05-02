CoinFLEX

Policy

Dubai Reprimands 3AC Founders’ New Crypto Exchange

OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
People

CoinFLEX CEO Offers ‘Olive Branch’ to Roger Ver Over $84M Debt

CoinFLEX’s Mark Lamb has posted an open letter to Bitcoin Cash evangelist Roger Ver and Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith after a yearlong feud

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

CoinFLEX Defends Controversial ‘GTX’ Venture with 3AC Founders

What comes after ‘F’? Founders of bankrupt Three Arrows Capital have a new project they want money for, to enable trading of FTX claims

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

After Months of Issues, Troubled Exchange CoinFLEX’s Restructuring Poised to Pass

CoinFLEX’s restructuring plan shows 99% approval from community

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Exchange CoinFLEX Limits Withdrawals, Keeps Most Assets Locked

CoinFLEX is attempting to resolve its issues by limiting withdrawals ahead of a possible acquisition from equity investors.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

CoinFLEX Takes Legal Action To Recover $84M From Single Customer

“It is clear to us now that he was wasting time and hoping for a bounce in the market that never materialized,” CoinFLEX’s co-founders said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

CoinFLEX CEO Files Default Notice Against Bitcoiner Roger Ver

“We’ll do whatever it takes to get these funds back,” the company’s CEO said

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Troubled Exchange CoinFLEX Confirms Bitcoin.com’s Executive Chairman Owes It $47M

“The debt is 100% related to his account,” CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb says

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

CoinFLEX Plans To Raise Missing Funds With New Token

The token will have a 20% yield, and, if the full amount of $47 million is raised, all CoinFLEX users will be able to withdraw their funds in full

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Firms On Alert During Market Uncertainty as 3AC Defaults

Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market

by Jocelyn Yang /
Markets

CoinFLEX Halts Withdrawals, Citing ‘Uncertainty’ Around Unnamed Counterparty

The CoinFLEX team is scheduled to make its next update on June 27, and it currently expects withdrawals to resume on June 30

by Casey Wagner /

