CoinFLEX
OPNX CEO Leslie Lamb told Blockworks that the exchange has no Dubai or UAE clientele, despite the regulator reprimand.
CoinFLEX’s Mark Lamb has posted an open letter to Bitcoin Cash evangelist Roger Ver and Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith after a yearlong feud
What comes after ‘F’? Founders of bankrupt Three Arrows Capital have a new project they want money for, to enable trading of FTX claims
CoinFLEX’s restructuring plan shows 99% approval from community
CoinFLEX is attempting to resolve its issues by limiting withdrawals ahead of a possible acquisition from equity investors.
“It is clear to us now that he was wasting time and hoping for a bounce in the market that never materialized,” CoinFLEX’s co-founders said
“We’ll do whatever it takes to get these funds back,” the company’s CEO said
“The debt is 100% related to his account,” CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb says
The token will have a 20% yield, and, if the full amount of $47 million is raised, all CoinFLEX users will be able to withdraw their funds in full
Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market
The CoinFLEX team is scheduled to make its next update on June 27, and it currently expects withdrawals to resume on June 30