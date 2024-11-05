CoinFund

There are a total of 14 articles associated with CoinFund.
article-image

Markets

BTC sees early Election Day boost above $70K

CoinFund president Chris Perkins said crypto voters will influence a number of election outcomes

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Crypto-focused federal chartered bank intros settlement network

CoinFund, EDX Clearing and Nonco are among the first users of the offering

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

CoinFund taps ‘deal guy’ as first head of venture legal

CoinFund’s first head of venture legal has been tasked with helping portfolio companies with their day-to-day legal needs

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Business

Crypto funding: Investment firms dominate $359M week

A metaverse-focused company also raised over $50 million this week

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

Galaxy: On-chain OTC Options Trade Key to Finance Evolution

Galaxy Digital is working with crypto investment firm CoinFund to alleviate credit risk and boost transparency with on-chain trading

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

‘Safe Harbor’ Proposal Resurfaces in CoinFund President’s Call for Crypto Laws

Legislation must form the bedrock for digital financial policy, the CFTC Global Markets Advisory Committee member said, and laws around stablecoins could be first

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

CoinFund on the Lookout for Promising Web3 Companies After $300M Raise

This latest venture fund aims to invest in companies after the seed stage

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Firms Fill High-profile Roles as Layoffs Continue

Uniswap brings in former NYSE president, BitPay adds an attorney

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Hedge Fund Makes Hires, FTX Adds While Rivals Cut

Binance and FTX pledge to continue growing after other industry companies pause hiring and lay off staffers

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Former Execs at CoinFund, Aave Join Aglaé Ventures

Vanessa Grellet and Jordan Lazaro Gustave to lead Web3 investments at VC backed by controlling shareholder of luxury goods company LVMH

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Flow Raises $725M To Fund Blockchain’s Growth

Capital to focus on support for gaming, infrastructure, decentralized finance, content and creators

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Phi Labs Secures $21M Seed, Led by CoinFund and Hashed

Funding will go towards staff expansion, product development and building on Phi Labs’ protocol Archway in the Cosmos ecosystem

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

VC David Pakman Leaves Venrock for Blockchain Investment Firm CoinFund

Pakman will continue to hold his seat on many Venrock boards including Dapper Labs, which is set to hit a $7.6 billion valuation following a funding announcement of $250 million on Wednesday.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

CoinFund, ParaFi Capital Co-Lead Seed Round for Staking Platform ClayStack

ClayStack is a staking protocol that provides users with the ability to unlock staked digital assets in the form of liquid staking derivative tokens and use those tokens to trade, lend or farm for additional rewards.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.