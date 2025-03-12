CPI

There are a total of 54 articles associated with CPI.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation print calms markets, but tariffs still loom

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said tariffs are “worth it” even if they plunge the US economy into recession territory

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The cutting cycle is dead. Long live the cutting cycle

A lot has changed in the six months since the Fed decided to cut rates

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Jerome Powell gets grilled on the Hill

Senators yesterday grilled Powell on everything from the dismantling of the CFPB to Trump’s tariff policies

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

2025’s first inflation print shows New Year’s bump 

The first month of the year historically brings bigger price increases

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities pare recent losses after mixed inflation print 

December’s CPI report shows the central bank has made some progress in moving inflation back down to its 2% target

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Cool-ish PPI reading paves way for CPI report 

Analysts still caution investors not to take a cool reading as a sign for future rate cuts

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

CPI sets the stage for more of the same from the Fed in December

The latest data should assure investors that the Fed will continue on its easing path through the end of the year

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Final inflation outlook ahead of FOMC decision

Plus, the latest company flexing a special purpose broker-dealer license

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

US equities trim losses after initial dip on cooler CPI report

Wednesday’s July CPI report shows that prices are definitely falling, but markets are still questioning whether the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Inflation print comes in cooler than expected, stocks flat

Thursday’s CPI report shows prices are coming down more quickly than analysts had anticipated, renewing hope that central bankers will cut rates in the fall

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Reading the FOMC meeting tea leaves

With the CPI having landed on the same day as last month’s FOMC meeting, there’s a lot to be learned from the meeting minutes

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: CPI takeaways and an update from Brian Armstrong

Beneath top level numbers in May’s CPI print lies a treasure trove of insights as to where inflation might be headed

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Has rate-cutting season just begun?

On Wednesday, markets will receive the latest Consumer Price Index report followed by the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and projections

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

FOMC and CPI Preview: Why the inflation reaction will be short-lived 

Analysts say the report’s impact will be short-lived since the Fed will reveal their plans before markets close

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Stocks recover, cryptocurrencies slip sideways on CPI data 

Bitcoin, after posting another record-high of just under $73,000 Monday, lost 0.7% Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

CPI Moves Markets Green, For Now

Goods marked a 0.4% month-over-month price increase, compared with a 0.5% monthly increase in January, which is in line with analysts’ expectations

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Inflation Cooled in January, but Analysts Fear a Plateau

Even a slight decline in the historically high inflation Americans have experienced for roughly 18 months is a cautiously positive sign, analysts say

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

‘They’re Definitely Still Hiking’: Inflation Cooling May Not Deter Fed

Markets remain indecisive, with wide 2% swings seen in both directions shortly the report’s release

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Crypto, Stocks Headed for Correction if CPI Print Isn’t Strong

Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge,’ has remained well below its one-year average, indicating traders think that have handle on the Fed’s next moves

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Cooling Inflation Has Bitcoin, Stocks Heating Up

Bitcoin and ether rose 4% and 5%, respectively, while stocks opened in the green

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Crypto, Equities Markets Are Watching These Key Events This Week

Bitcoin and ether inched into the green at the close Monday, rallying 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Inflation Cools, Bitcoin and Stocks Bounce

There’s an old trader’s saying that “in a crisis, correlations go to 1.0”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Loses 6%, Equities Fall as Inflation Exceeds Estimates

Market participants expect future rate hikes to be more aggressive in response

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Inflation Is Cooling, but Rally in Crypto, Stocks May Not Last

July’s CPI report came in 0.2% lower than expected, showing an 8.5% increase in prices across the board year over year

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.