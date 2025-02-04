crime

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Is crypto headed for a wildly profitable crime season?

The hardest part about crime season is uncovering that we’re in one

by David Canellis /
Policy

Tether says UN needs more blockchain education in response to USDT report 

The UN said USDT is among the most used tools for illicit financing, but the stablecoin issuer says the report ignores its benefits

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Crypto crime is much too personal

If someone stole the Mona Lisa, you’d probably be upset for a little while — but if someone stole your crypto, you’d probably be upset…forever

by Christian Seifert /
Opinion

Crypto is our only hedge against tyranny

I’ve seen crypto used in some of the worst crimes in my 10 years at the DOJ — but I still dedicate my life to protecting it

by Lili Infante /
People

Ex-OpenSea Manager Nate Chastain Guilty of NFT Fraud, Money Laundering

NFT insider trading isn’t worth apeing into

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Using Crypto for Crime? Australia Will Give You a Harsher Sentence

In many instances, digital assets were a contributing factor leading to more severe penalties, an RMIT study has found

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Treasury Review Acknowledges Traditional Finance, Not DeFi, Preferred by Criminals

Treasury review pushes for increased government supervision over DeFi technology

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Bitzlato May Make Crypto Scoff, but Law Enforcement Thinks Otherwise

Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Brazil Crypto Laws Demand Up to 6 Years Prison for Embezzlement

Brazil lawmakers have approved a crypto bill that includes a new crime of virtual asset embezzlement — topical considering the FTX scandal

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

UK Seeks Enhanced Crypto Seizure Power

The British Parliament wants to widen the reach of authorities when it comes to cryptoasset seizures tied to criminal activity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Alleged Crypto Ransomware Money Launderer Extradited to US

The Russian citizen was extradited from the Netherlands to face charges of laundering proceeds from crimes paid in crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

FBI Doubles Down on Crypto Crimes With New Unit

A number of crypto executives said they’re cautiously optimistic about enforcement clarity as a result of the FBI’s move

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Illicit Crypto Transactions Hit All-time High of $14B in 2021

Criminal activity surged last year — but represented all-time low 0.15% of crypto transaction volume

by Ben Strack /

