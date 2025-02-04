crime
The hardest part about crime season is uncovering that we’re in one
The UN said USDT is among the most used tools for illicit financing, but the stablecoin issuer says the report ignores its benefits
If someone stole the Mona Lisa, you’d probably be upset for a little while — but if someone stole your crypto, you’d probably be upset…forever
I’ve seen crypto used in some of the worst crimes in my 10 years at the DOJ — but I still dedicate my life to protecting it
NFT insider trading isn’t worth apeing into
In many instances, digital assets were a contributing factor leading to more severe penalties, an RMIT study has found
Treasury review pushes for increased government supervision over DeFi technology
Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says
Brazil lawmakers have approved a crypto bill that includes a new crime of virtual asset embezzlement — topical considering the FTX scandal
The British Parliament wants to widen the reach of authorities when it comes to cryptoasset seizures tied to criminal activity
The Russian citizen was extradited from the Netherlands to face charges of laundering proceeds from crimes paid in crypto
A number of crypto executives said they’re cautiously optimistic about enforcement clarity as a result of the FBI’s move
Criminal activity surged last year — but represented all-time low 0.15% of crypto transaction volume