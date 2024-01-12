ether

Markets

Stocks trade sideways while bitcoin, crypto stocks continue to decline 

Bitcoin is down 11% from its Thursday high of just over $49,000

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

The charts that defined crypto in 2023 

2023 was a solid year for cryptos, here are the top charts and data points for the market

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Cryptos slip while stocks hold steady for end-of-year rally 

Bitcoin and ether faltered Tuesday, losing 3% and 2%, respectively, while stocks managed to stay in the green

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto market opens the week with a pullback, but analysts say not to worry

Bitcoin lost around 6.5% over the past 24 hours while ether lost more than 7%, analysts say the correction was expected

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Macro conditions, ETF optimism collide at the right time ahead of bitcoin halving

Analysts say the bull run for bitcoin is beginning

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto stocks are riding the spot bitcoin ETF wave

Galaxy Digital, Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Platforms each gained more than 10% Monday as bitcoin flirted with $42,000

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin price went up in November — will it go up in December?

Past performance is not indicative of future results, sure, but no need to rain on the bitcoin price parade just yet

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin favored over ether among traders in thin liquidity

Bitcoin’s appeal is driven by its reputation as ‘digital gold’ and the growing excitement over possible spot bitcoin ETFs, according to one analyst

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Ether showing signs of strength as staking demand increases

The introduction of the Shanghai-Capella fork in April has only increased demand for ether, industry experts say

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

CME Group expands bitcoin, ether reference rates to Asia

37% of CME Group’s total crypto volume has traded outside of US hours, with 11% coming from the APAC region

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin, ether ownership fell in 2022, Bank of Canada finds. Here’s why.

Bank of Canada says that the financial markets and ‘tight regulatory environment’ possibly added to Canadians exiting crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Bitcoin, ether resembling 2019’s market mood: FalconX

Current mood resembles 2019’s bear market, with the industry buzzing over technical developments while broader markets remains apathetic

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Maker to Spark ‘New Explosion of DAI’ With Custom Lending Market

Adapted from Aave, Spark Lend will directly connect end users to the Maker stablecoin

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Coinbase International Debuts Perpetual Futures for Non-US Institutional Traders

Coinbase’s perpetual contracts will offer up to 5x leverage and direct access trading via API is available to institutional clients outside the US

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Gary Gensler Doesn’t Hold Any Crypto — But Can He, Legally?

“It would be a conflict of interest if Chairman Gensler held any position in digital assets,” former SEC counsel Howard Fischer told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Bitcoin Leads Rally Over Ether as Banks Teeter

Some believe the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank has only added fuel to the rally in digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

New York AG Alleges ETH is a Security in KuCoin Lawsuit

Letitia James argues that KuCoin should have registered to allow ETH trading

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Ether and Stablecoins Could be Commodities: CFTC Chair 

SEC chief Gary Gensler says everything except bitcoin could be a security, even ether, but the head of the CFTC doesn’t agree

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Strong as Markets Eye Easing Rate Hikes

Crypto and traditional equities are posting gains as sentiment shifts towards risk-on assets ahead of the next FOMC meeting

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Ethereum Devs Opt For Withdrawals in March — And Nothing Else

Aiming to deliver withdrawals on schedule in March, the latest all-core devs call scaled back Ethereum developers’ short-term ambitions

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Grim Outlook for Bitcoin, Ether Prices as ‘More Bodies to Surface’

Analysts believe crypto, led by bitcoin and ether, could be headed for further sell-offs as the market reels from the FTX debacle

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Binance Buying FTX? News Enough To Pull Crypto Back

Crypto markets bounced back in a matter of minutes after news that Binance would be acquiring FTX hit Twitter

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Strategy Tokens Could Simplify Trading for Mom and Pop Investors

These ERC-4626 compliant tokens could bridge the gap between mass consumption and DeFi

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

CFTC Chair Says Ether Is a Commodity, Hints That SEC Disagrees

Token classification has been an ongoing issue in the space and a point of contention for regulators jockeying for jurisdiction

by Casey Wagner /

