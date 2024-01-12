ether
Bitcoin is down 11% from its Thursday high of just over $49,000
2023 was a solid year for cryptos, here are the top charts and data points for the market
Bitcoin and ether faltered Tuesday, losing 3% and 2%, respectively, while stocks managed to stay in the green
Bitcoin lost around 6.5% over the past 24 hours while ether lost more than 7%, analysts say the correction was expected
Analysts say the bull run for bitcoin is beginning
Galaxy Digital, Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Platforms each gained more than 10% Monday as bitcoin flirted with $42,000
Past performance is not indicative of future results, sure, but no need to rain on the bitcoin price parade just yet
Bitcoin’s appeal is driven by its reputation as ‘digital gold’ and the growing excitement over possible spot bitcoin ETFs, according to one analyst
The introduction of the Shanghai-Capella fork in April has only increased demand for ether, industry experts say
37% of CME Group’s total crypto volume has traded outside of US hours, with 11% coming from the APAC region
Bank of Canada says that the financial markets and ‘tight regulatory environment’ possibly added to Canadians exiting crypto
Current mood resembles 2019’s bear market, with the industry buzzing over technical developments while broader markets remains apathetic
Adapted from Aave, Spark Lend will directly connect end users to the Maker stablecoin
Coinbase’s perpetual contracts will offer up to 5x leverage and direct access trading via API is available to institutional clients outside the US
“It would be a conflict of interest if Chairman Gensler held any position in digital assets,” former SEC counsel Howard Fischer told Blockworks
Some believe the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank has only added fuel to the rally in digital assets
Letitia James argues that KuCoin should have registered to allow ETH trading
SEC chief Gary Gensler says everything except bitcoin could be a security, even ether, but the head of the CFTC doesn’t agree
Crypto and traditional equities are posting gains as sentiment shifts towards risk-on assets ahead of the next FOMC meeting
Aiming to deliver withdrawals on schedule in March, the latest all-core devs call scaled back Ethereum developers’ short-term ambitions
Analysts believe crypto, led by bitcoin and ether, could be headed for further sell-offs as the market reels from the FTX debacle
Crypto markets bounced back in a matter of minutes after news that Binance would be acquiring FTX hit Twitter
These ERC-4626 compliant tokens could bridge the gap between mass consumption and DeFi
Token classification has been an ongoing issue in the space and a point of contention for regulators jockeying for jurisdiction