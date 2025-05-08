ethererum

There are a total of 8 articles associated with ethererum.
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Distributed validator technology provider Obol launches OBOL token

Lido decentralizes, thanks to Obol

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum quietly flips the switch on Pectra

The network’s most ambitious upgrade since the Merge brings validator streamlining, smart account UX and doubled blobspace to Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum consensus shifts on EVM upgrade

Following a developer call Monday, EOF appears to be out of Fusaka fork

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Staking or not, ETH is no security

Even after Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake, there’s no real argument that staking ETH becomes a security

by Evan Thomas /
DeFi

Ethereum won’t flip Bitcoin anytime soon, but Ordinals could change that

Ethereum is big. But it’s not Bitcoin big — yet

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Tokenized vaults see steady deployments after ERC-4626 adoption

Following the introduction of ERC-4626, more than 50 vaults have been deployed on-chain every week

by Bessie Liu /
Analysis

Liquid staking is building momentum on Solana, say Bruder and Meegan

Unlike Ethereum, Solana has allowed staked withdrawals since “day one”

by Darren Kleine /
MarketsPolicy

Cryptos Extend Losses Ahead of Fed, ECB Announcements

The risk-off sentiment in markets is here to stay, analysts say

by Casey Wagner /

