0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Vitalik Buterin suggests replacing EVM with RISC-V to scale Ethereum

EVM bottlenecks fundamentally hold back Ethereum’s scalability

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Hyperliquid’s averaged $6.4B in daily trading volume over the past 3 months: Blockworks Research

A Blockworks Research report looked at how Hyperliquid has maintained its hype and how it can build out its businesses

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

EOF moves forward despite dev friction

Ethereum core developers debated a major overhaul of the EVM, weighing complexity and benefits

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

COTI launches V2 mainnet: A new era of privacy-focused L2 solutions

Introducing garbled circuits for enhanced privacy and regulatory compliance

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Cosmos gets a canonical EVM

The Interchain Foundation is open-sourcing evmOS under Apache 2.0 to streamline EVM adoption across the ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Base leads explosive growth: Flipside

Flipside Crypto’s report tracked record-breaking user acquisition, including from “superusers” in 2024

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

What changes for Cosmos after Skip acquisition?

ICF’s move aims to unify the stack and reinvigorate the ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Solana gained highest share of new devs in 2024: Electric Capital

EVM remains the most active tech stack with the most code innovation

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

MOVE drops following Movement mainnet beta

Movement Labs co-founder Rushi Manche says its approach affords “all the benefits of Move combined with Ethereum’s liquidity”

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

From promise to niche: The rise and decline of Vyper

Ethereum’s Python-inspired smart contract language recently celebrated a birthday, despite funding challenges and waning adoption

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

SVM-based Ethereum L2 Eclipse launches mainnet

CEO Vijay Chetty said Eclipse is “uniquely positioned as the first solution to bridge the gap between Solana and Ethereum”

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Ethereum client team throws down the gauntlet on EVM upgrade

Geth may curtail support if EOF goes AWOL

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum devs weigh mainnet features against rollup push

As devnets make progress, fears of overloading the next hard fork creep in

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding Wrap: Monad raises $225M, Berachain bags $100M in big week for L1s

Plus, a Dragonfly partner shares his view on the crypto VC market, and a mining hardware firm raises $80 million

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Paradigm leads $225M round for high-throughput blockchain Monad

Monad is set to go to mainnet by the end of 2024

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Two-thirds of EVM smart contract deployments in 2024 are from Optimism: Report

Outside of EVM smart contract deployments, general contract deployments are most commonly seen on Polygon and BNB chains

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Ethereum devs debate future of account abstraction

Vitalik Buterin wants to firm up the account abstraction roadmap

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum devs can now deploy apps on Sei’s parallelized EVM

Blockworks exclusive: Sei takes another step toward offering users a parallelized EVM

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Tokens are going multichain, and it’s getting easier

One candidate solution is Axelar’s new Interchain Token Service, which automates the process of deploying across EVM-based networks

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum devs consider ‘existential’ upgrade to the EVM

In hashing out the next hard fork after Dencun, developers commit to being noncommittal

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

What are the differences between parallel EVMs and Arbitrum Stylus?

Offchain Labs’ tech lead Rachel Bousfield breaks down some misconceptions on the effectiveness of parallel EVMs

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Parallelized EVMs are gaining popularity, but they won’t scale blockchains alone

Parallel execution is a small fraction of the bigger picture

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Evmos hopes to lure Ethereum developers to IBC by deprecating Cosmos transactions

The IBC-built EVM chain announced Cosmos transactions would be deprecated by 2024 Q3, streamlining the software

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Time to declare EVM the winner? Not yet, says Helius CEO Mumtaz

The EVM will not retain 95% market dominance, Mumtaz says. “That’s just never happened”

by Darren Kleine /

