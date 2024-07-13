Farcaster

Web3

Web3 Watch: EthCC attendees ask: “Where are the apps?”

Plus, a layer-1 for intellectual property is launching and Farcaster users peaked

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Crypto X users get a kick out of Solana blinks

Plus, crypto news loses views and Blast’s TVL declines

by Jack Kubinec /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: How the US has impacted crypto innovation

Bitcoin has made money unstoppable — blockchain really wants to do the same for social media

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Funding Wrap: Babylon announces $70M raise led by Paradigm

Babylon led the pack of funding announcements alongside OpenSocial, Aperture and Scrypt

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Wrap: Crypto startup funding rises for second straight quarter 

Big deals this week include Web3 social media platform Farcaster’s fundraise of $150 million in a Series A led by Paradigm

by Casey Wagner /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Counting Farcaster users while Uniswap spills the SEC beans

Uniswap Labs said it’s ready to fight back if the SEC takes the crypto firm to court

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Business

Farcaster secures $150M to grow users, add tools for decentralized social media protocol

Paradigm led the permissionless social media protocol’s fundraise just months after the launch of Frames

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

What is DEGEN chain? The L3 built for the memecoin community DEGEN

DEGEN chain is designed to enable developers to tap into a popular memecoin community

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Why Custodia’s loss isn’t the end of its Fed fight

Plus: The Tornado Cash case continues and Farcaster’s devs are now unicorns

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Farcaster’s most popular posts are NFT and altcoin promos

Plus, NBA faces lawsuit over Voyager marketing, and ‘Nobody’ NFT collection books significant volume

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Farcaster just might be the new Crypto Twitter

If one of the only ways to save crypto is a return to its subculture roots, then Farcaster seems like it fits the bill

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
BusinessWeb3

Farcaster is marrying social media and Web3 to onboard the masses

Farcaster has taken crypto by storm, but more must be done before it achieves mainstream popularity

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Q&A: Dan Romero and Jesse Pollak think this may be Farcaster’s ‘inflection point’

Farcaster’s co-founder and popular Frames ecosystem Base creator Jesse Pollak talked about the release of Frames and Farcaster’s future plans

by Jack Kubinec /

