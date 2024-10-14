FinCEN

There are a total of 13 articles associated with FinCEN.
article-image

Policy

TD Bank failed to disclose ‘suspicious’ crypto transactions tied to unnamed customer group 

As part of last week’s FinCEN settlement, TD Bank allegedly failed to report transactions related to crypto to relevant law enforcement agencies

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

House hearing on FinCEN oversight turns into crypto debate 

During a House Financial Services Committee hearing Wednesday, several lawmakers opted to use their allotted time to discuss cryptocurrency and its role in illicit finance

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase, Blockchain Association challenge FinCEN’s proposed mixer crackdown 

FinCEN’s proposed rule could stigmatize legitimate crypto activity and drive illicit transactions abroad, Blockchain Association says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

DeFi is facing a ‘full frontal assault’ from regulators

FinCEN’s broad definition of “convertible virtual currency” mixing includes “basically anything in DeFi,” Variant’s Jake Chervinsky says

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Policy

FinCEN seeks tighter controls on crypto mixing services

The proposed rule mandates that regulated financial entities flag transactions suspected of involving crypto mixing, especially those with international implications

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Attorneys say DOJ’s Tornado Cash charges contradicted FinCEN guidance

Cherry picking or smart legal analysis? Attorneys clash over how to interpret FinCEN guidance in light of Tornado Cash indictment

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Bittrex US request to return customer funds ‘premature,’ government argues

The US government is opposing a motion from Bittrex to return customer funds — at least for now

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

FinCEN Invites Bankers To Assess DeFi Risk

FinCEN, charged with combating money laundering, wants to see if DeFi filters through the regulator’s existing frameworks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Bittrex Crypto Exchange Fined $30M for US Sanctions Violation

The exchange allowed users in the Crimea region of Ukraine, as well as Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria to trade cryptoassets despite these being subject to US sanctions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase to SEC: ‘Rules for Securities Just Do Not Work for Digital Assets’

The crypto exchange filed a petition asking the SEC to examine how crypto works differently from traditional financial securities

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

BitMEX Top Execs’ Plan To Acquire German Bank Falls Through

BXM Operations AG first announced plans to buy Bankhaus von der Heydt in January

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Impossible for Russia To Evade Sanctions With Crypto, FinCEN Rep Says

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, lawmakers are taking a closer look at digital assets and how they could be used to commit crimes

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

BitMEX Agrees to Settlement Up to $100M with US CFTC and FinCEN

The Seychelles-based company wrote it agrees to pay as much as $100 million to resolve charges with the US organizations, but did not clarify how much was going to each agency.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.