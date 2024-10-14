FinCEN
As part of last week’s FinCEN settlement, TD Bank allegedly failed to report transactions related to crypto to relevant law enforcement agencies
During a House Financial Services Committee hearing Wednesday, several lawmakers opted to use their allotted time to discuss cryptocurrency and its role in illicit finance
FinCEN’s proposed rule could stigmatize legitimate crypto activity and drive illicit transactions abroad, Blockchain Association says
FinCEN’s broad definition of “convertible virtual currency” mixing includes “basically anything in DeFi,” Variant’s Jake Chervinsky says
The proposed rule mandates that regulated financial entities flag transactions suspected of involving crypto mixing, especially those with international implications
Cherry picking or smart legal analysis? Attorneys clash over how to interpret FinCEN guidance in light of Tornado Cash indictment
The US government is opposing a motion from Bittrex to return customer funds — at least for now
FinCEN, charged with combating money laundering, wants to see if DeFi filters through the regulator’s existing frameworks
The exchange allowed users in the Crimea region of Ukraine, as well as Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria to trade cryptoassets despite these being subject to US sanctions
The crypto exchange filed a petition asking the SEC to examine how crypto works differently from traditional financial securities
BXM Operations AG first announced plans to buy Bankhaus von der Heydt in January
As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, lawmakers are taking a closer look at digital assets and how they could be used to commit crimes
The Seychelles-based company wrote it agrees to pay as much as $100 million to resolve charges with the US organizations, but did not clarify how much was going to each agency.