article-image

Business

New security council debuts with Coinbase, Anchorage as founding members

The council, helmed by 10 firms, aims to set standards for security across the blockchain industry

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Fireblocks fills out its C-suite after layoffs

Elsewhere, Crypto.com has a new OTC trading head

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Fireblocks reduces headcount by 3% in the name of efficiency

Elsewhere, Hut 8 and CoinDesk got new CEOs

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

The year’s most significant crypto M&A deals — and how 2024 might shape up

Financial institutions could start acquiring larger crypto players in the coming year as the segment gains regulatory clarity, a Baker Botts partner says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Uniswap Labs partnership brings institutional access to DeFi

Uniswap Labs will be providing trading APIs to Talos investors through Fireblocks

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Fireblocks debuts latest tool to combat crypto counterparty risk

Crypto derivatives exchange Deribit is the first to integrate with the new offering, which uses multiparty computation wallets

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Turmoil at Binance, Fortress Trust, Parity Technologies

Fireblocks also made a key pickup with a former NYDFS regulator

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Fireblocks acquires tokenization firm BlockFold

Fireblocks said its goal is to expand its tokenization capabilities

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

Institutions remain risk-averse about crypto, says Fireblocks CEO

Fireblocks recently announced a MPC wallet as a service product

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Fireblocks’ non-custodial wallet service made for brands, startups

New offering is designed for fintechs and Web3 businesses with users looking for more control over assets after the collapse of FTX and others

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Crypto wallets patch zero-day vulnerabilities to safeguard user funds

Fireblocks finds 16 affected wallet providers and open-source libraries but stops short of publicly naming the companies to provide time to implement a fix

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Former BlackRock Global Equities Head Running Crypto Fund

Blockworks exclusive: Old Street Digital has put together one of crypto’s top teams, by TradFi standards, for sub-$10M fund

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Israel To Test Blockchain-based Bonds

A joint effort by the Israeli government and the country’s stock exchange will assess distributed ledger technology for debt issuance

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Bear Market a Chance for Crypto Businesses to ‘Pivot,’ Chainalysis Says

“We’ve always said when there’s downturns in the market that’s our chance to grow,” Chainalysis’ Lenfield told Blockworks in an interview

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

People

Q&A: Bank of England Vet Says CBDCs Will Be a “Centerpiece to a Wider Ecosystem of Stablecoins”

Fireblocks’ Varun Paul says central banks feel growing pressure to offer alternative to stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Hiring: Ex-Bank of England Exec Jumps Into Crypto

Former pro at Meta, SoftBank joins Singapore-based blockchain gaming company

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Institutional Asset Manager Enlists Fireblocks To Help With Crypto Security

FIS’ interest in expanding its digital asset offerings comes as institutional investors and asset managers are taking a closer look at crypto

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Crypto Custodian Fireblocks Eclipses $1B Raised With $550M Series E

The company’s valuation increased to over $8 billion

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Former SEC Chairman-Turned-Crypto Advisor Defends Move to Private Sector

Clayton told Blockworks that he hadn’t expected to be involved in companies in the digital asset space when he left his government position in December 2020

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Bankhaus von der Heydt Will Custody Crypto with Fireblocks

Bankhaus van der Heyd was founded in 1754 and is 267 years old, making it one of the oldest banks in Germany to offer crypto custody and trading services.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Weekly Roundup: Binance, OnlyFans and Jay Clayton

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and Tyler Neville.

by Liz Coyne /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Joins Crypto Platform Fireblocks

In an interview with Blockworks, Clayton said that the government will have to look at the function that crypto-assets are providing and “they will be regulated in the same way as the incumbent assets that serve a similar function are.” 

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

a16z Leads $20M Series A for Digital Wallet Valora

Open-source blockchain ecosystem Celo announced it’s digital wallet Valora will now operate as an independent company amidst the close of the Series A round.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Funding News: Fireblocks, Eco and Saber Labs Raise Millions

Venture capitals and investors alike have announced that they have fundraised millions of dollars to crypto-based companies this week.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

