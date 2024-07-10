Fireblocks
The council, helmed by 10 firms, aims to set standards for security across the blockchain industry
Elsewhere, Crypto.com has a new OTC trading head
Elsewhere, Hut 8 and CoinDesk got new CEOs
Financial institutions could start acquiring larger crypto players in the coming year as the segment gains regulatory clarity, a Baker Botts partner says
Uniswap Labs will be providing trading APIs to Talos investors through Fireblocks
Crypto derivatives exchange Deribit is the first to integrate with the new offering, which uses multiparty computation wallets
Fireblocks also made a key pickup with a former NYDFS regulator
Fireblocks said its goal is to expand its tokenization capabilities
Fireblocks recently announced a MPC wallet as a service product
New offering is designed for fintechs and Web3 businesses with users looking for more control over assets after the collapse of FTX and others
Fireblocks finds 16 affected wallet providers and open-source libraries but stops short of publicly naming the companies to provide time to implement a fix
Blockworks exclusive: Old Street Digital has put together one of crypto’s top teams, by TradFi standards, for sub-$10M fund
A joint effort by the Israeli government and the country’s stock exchange will assess distributed ledger technology for debt issuance
“We’ve always said when there’s downturns in the market that’s our chance to grow,” Chainalysis’ Lenfield told Blockworks in an interview
Fireblocks’ Varun Paul says central banks feel growing pressure to offer alternative to stablecoins
Former pro at Meta, SoftBank joins Singapore-based blockchain gaming company
FIS’ interest in expanding its digital asset offerings comes as institutional investors and asset managers are taking a closer look at crypto
The company’s valuation increased to over $8 billion
Clayton told Blockworks that he hadn’t expected to be involved in companies in the digital asset space when he left his government position in December 2020
Bankhaus van der Heyd was founded in 1754 and is 267 years old, making it one of the oldest banks in Germany to offer crypto custody and trading services.
In an interview with Blockworks, Clayton said that the government will have to look at the function that crypto-assets are providing and “they will be regulated in the same way as the incumbent assets that serve a similar function are.”
Open-source blockchain ecosystem Celo announced it’s digital wallet Valora will now operate as an independent company amidst the close of the Series A round.
Venture capitals and investors alike have announced that they have fundraised millions of dollars to crypto-based companies this week.