article-image

Policy

SocGen’s crypto unit debuts euro-pegged stablecoin

The stablecoin marks the first time a regulated European bank has made a euro-pegged stablecoin available on a crypto exchange

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

UK’s B2C2 bolsters EU presence with French acquisition

B2C2’s purchase of Woorton gives it access to a PSAN license, overseen by France’s financial regulator, as it attempts to navigate upcoming regulations

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

France updates crypto regulations in light of MiCA

Societe Generale’s SG-Forge became the first crypto firm to gain a full license in France back in July

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

Crypto is the future of France, survey confirms

As crypto companies move into France after the passage of MiCA, 40% of French Gen Z crypto investors report entering space in last six months

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Using distributed ledger technology for CBDCs could improve security and efficiency: French bank

Distributed ledger technology could also enhance cross-border transactions for CBDCs

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Societe Generale subsidiary secures first French crypto license, readies for MiCA

SG-Forge, the company’s crypto outfit, registered with France in September 2022

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Credit Agricole’s CACEIS registers as a digital asset services provider in France

According to the AMF’s website, CACEIS registered on June 20

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Binance claims French authorities made on-site visit

A look into the lawsuits and investigations Binance is currently facing

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

DeFi Divided on French Regulator’s Bid to Rein In Sector

French regulators say they’re primarily concerned with protecting investors and consumers, particularly when it comes to DeFi newcomers

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

France Votes on Tougher Measures for Crypto Providers

The new regulation would eliminate a grace period that currently permits more than 60 cryptocurrency platforms to function in the nation without a complete license until the year 2026

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

French Authorities Charge 5 Over Theft of Bored Ape NFTs

Self-styled crypto-sleuth ZachXBT recognized for detective work surrounding alleged theft of Bored Ape NFTs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

EU Negotiators Want To Hammer Out Crypto Bill This Month

MiCA, the European landmark crypto law, is nearing the finish line in the EU’s long negotiation process

article-image

MarketsPolicy

French Bank, Delubac & Cie, First to Offer Regulated Digital Asset Services

The bank inked a deal with Taurus Group for custody and blockchain connectivity, in what the CEO expects will become a trend

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Bank of France Governor: Protect the Banks, We Need Them

On the role of central banks: “caution yet confidence”, says Denis Beau. CBDCs are not a panacea, and should not be allowed to harm commercial banks.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiFinance

French Central Bank Trades Debt Securities on Private Blockchain

European plans for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) are moving from a research and experimental phase to practical applications.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Major French Bank Wants to Back the $DAI Stablecoin with $40M in Bonds

Société Générale will experiment with using regulated security tokens on Ethereum to back a stablecoin loan in historic merging of TradFi and DeFi.

by Macauley Peterson /

