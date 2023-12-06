France
The stablecoin marks the first time a regulated European bank has made a euro-pegged stablecoin available on a crypto exchange
B2C2’s purchase of Woorton gives it access to a PSAN license, overseen by France’s financial regulator, as it attempts to navigate upcoming regulations
Societe Generale’s SG-Forge became the first crypto firm to gain a full license in France back in July
As crypto companies move into France after the passage of MiCA, 40% of French Gen Z crypto investors report entering space in last six months
Distributed ledger technology could also enhance cross-border transactions for CBDCs
SG-Forge, the company’s crypto outfit, registered with France in September 2022
According to the AMF’s website, CACEIS registered on June 20
A look into the lawsuits and investigations Binance is currently facing
French regulators say they’re primarily concerned with protecting investors and consumers, particularly when it comes to DeFi newcomers
The new regulation would eliminate a grace period that currently permits more than 60 cryptocurrency platforms to function in the nation without a complete license until the year 2026
Self-styled crypto-sleuth ZachXBT recognized for detective work surrounding alleged theft of Bored Ape NFTs
MiCA, the European landmark crypto law, is nearing the finish line in the EU’s long negotiation process
The bank inked a deal with Taurus Group for custody and blockchain connectivity, in what the CEO expects will become a trend
On the role of central banks: “caution yet confidence”, says Denis Beau. CBDCs are not a panacea, and should not be allowed to harm commercial banks.
European plans for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) are moving from a research and experimental phase to practical applications.
Société Générale will experiment with using regulated security tokens on Ethereum to back a stablecoin loan in historic merging of TradFi and DeFi.