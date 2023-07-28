Funds
As some of the largest DeFi assets rise, crypto funds are taking the opportunity to exit their positions
The investment head of Maelstrom, the inaugural fund from BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes’ family office, predicts a large portion of global GDP will be transacted via blockchain
The asset manager raised $5 million in its Ethereum Index Fund so far, a filing from Tuesday shows
Regulators are considering requiring private funds with at least $500 million to disclose crypto holdings, leveraged positions, among other things
The Singapore-based exchange is hoping the fund will help boost its profile and restore trust in the community by insuring against hacks
According to the fund manager it is the first instance Australia has witnessed its first unlisted retail bitcoin, ether and filecoin funds.
The investment firm is aiming to fund 30 early-stage companies over the next two and a half years
Lucas He and David Gan, both Huobi alumni, will lead the new fund as general partner and president, respectively
Binance Labs, the investment arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by total volume, is betting big on the development Web3
Samsung Asset Management is reportedly seeking to list its blockchain ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Sponsored
MG Stover custom-tailors fund administration for hedge, private equity, VC and digital asset firms
Yuga Labs, the creator behind blue-chip NFT collection BAYC, notched a $4 billion post-money valuation on its latest raise
The Ethereum layer-2 developer is raising at least $100 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported
The team will deploy the capital across 30 new companies or protocols, the firm’s managing partner told Blockworks
The program will focus on supporting blockchain-enabled gaming, DeFi, NFTs and institutional use cases
The investment was led by Greylock Partners and Electric Capital with participation from Sequoia Capital, Blockchain Capital and Slow Ventures
The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens
The crypto platform was founded in 2017 and works with over 1,000 clients in institutional and consumer markets.
The third fund from Castle Island Ventures is focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency startups
Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot