Funds

There are a total of 20 articles associated with Funds.
Analysis

DeFi surging despite possible VC sell pressure

As some of the largest DeFi assets rise, crypto funds are taking the opportunity to exit their positions

by Andrew Thurman /
Finance

Arthur Hayes’ Fund Wants to Avoid Regulatory Conflicts With Decentralization

The investment head of Maelstrom, the inaugural fund from BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes’ family office, predicts a large portion of global GDP will be transacted via blockchain

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Fidelity Expands Crypto Suite With Ethereum Index Fund

The asset manager raised $5 million in its Ethereum Index Fund so far, a filing from Tuesday shows

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Private Funds Would Have To Disclose Crypto Under SEC, CFTC Proposal

Regulators are considering requiring private funds with at least $500 million to disclose crypto holdings, leveraged positions, among other things

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitget Rolls Out $200M ‘Protection Fund’ to Safeguard User’s Crypto

The Singapore-based exchange is hoping the fund will help boost its profile and restore trust in the community by insuring against hacks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Australia Gets First Unlisted Crypto Fund Safeguarded by Gemini

According to the fund manager it is the first instance Australia has witnessed its first unlisted retail bitcoin, ether and filecoin funds.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Konvoy Ventures Launches $150M Fund To Back Web3, Gaming Firms

The investment firm is aiming to fund 30 early-stage companies over the next two and a half years

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

OP Crypto’s ‘$100M’ Fund of Funds To Back Early Stage VCs

Lucas He and David Gan, both Huobi alumni, will lead the new fund as general partner and president, respectively

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Binance Launches $500M Fund To Drive Web3 Adoption

Binance Labs, the investment arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by total volume, is betting big on the development Web3

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Samsung’s Investment Arm To Pursue Asia’s First Blockchain ETF

Samsung Asset Management is reportedly seeking to list its blockchain ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Sponsored

The Importance of Data and Standardization Within Digital Assets

MG Stover custom-tailors fund administration for hedge, private equity, VC and digital asset firms

by Brian Nibley /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Snags $450M in Funding for $4B Valuation

Yuga Labs, the creator behind blue-chip NFT collection BAYC, notched a $4 billion post-money valuation on its latest raise

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

Ethereum Scaling Startup Reportedly Triples Valuation in 4 Months

The Ethereum layer-2 developer is raising at least $100 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Bain Capital Ventures Launches $560M Crypto-focused Fund as Ecosystem Booms

The team will deploy the capital across 30 new companies or protocols, the firm’s managing partner told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Avalanche Foundation’s ‘Multiverse’ Incentive Program To Invest up to $290M

The program will focus on supporting blockchain-enabled gaming, DeFi, NFTs and institutional use cases

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Espresso Systems Launches to Public Amid a $32M Raise

The investment was led by Greylock Partners and Electric Capital with participation from Sequoia Capital, Blockchain Capital and Slow Ventures

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: $1.34B Invested in Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Crypto Trading Platform Amber Group Eclipses $3B Valuation With Latest Raise

The crypto platform was founded in 2017 and works with over 1,000 clients in institutional and consumer markets.

by Jacquelyn Melinek&Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Castle Island Ventures Confirms $250M Fund Targeting Web3 Startups

The third fund from Castle Island Ventures is focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency startups

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Funds are Bullish on DOT; BTC Continues to Struggle: Markets Wrap

Digital asset funds are bullish on Polkadot (DOT) while BTC continues to consolidate below $60,000 despite inflation running hot

by Sam Martin /

