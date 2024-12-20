gas fees
Progress on blob management and Devnet-5 sets the stage for Ethereum’s next hard fork
For Web3 to thrive, fees have got to go
G2 is delivering real-world performance breakthroughs at 50-100 Mgas/s, Conduit says
Multiple teams are pursuing integration cross-chain and off-chain
Ethereum users have layer-2 rollups to thank for saving them from high fees and long wait times
Binance spent $840k in gas to consolidate accounts in what some labeled an inefficient process
By simplifying the transaction processes on-chain, Visa hopes more users will adopt the payment method
ETH gas prices went up to 77 gwei yesterday as users rushed to mint a seemingly useless token
Optimism bedrock has seen reduced gas costs already, now the team is preparing for its next steps to bring its superchain vision to life
The latest version puts developers front and center and features ‘hooks’ and customized pools
Developers will be able to earn a portion of the gas fees from the smart contracts they helped create
A Web3 experience with zero gas fees has an infinite scale similar to current Web2 applications
Layer-2s keep gas fees in check, but an expanded ETH ecosystem may struggle to affordably process transactions
Immutable promises zero gas fees to improve NFT market, speed up transactions, and address carbon impact.