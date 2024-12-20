gas fees

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum to ramp up gas limit as Pectra progresses

Progress on blob management and Devnet-5 sets the stage for Ethereum’s next hard fork

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Unless Web3 changes, the ‘next billion users’ are never coming

For Web3 to thrive, fees have got to go

by Steve Gerbino /
DeFi

Conduit sees path to gigagas throughput with new sequencer

G2 is delivering real-world performance breakthroughs at 50-100 Mgas/s, Conduit says

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch Newsletter

OKX and Axelar launch tech development stacks

Multiple teams are pursuing integration cross-chain and off-chain

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Rollups saved Ethereum users a boatload of gas fees: Report

Ethereum users have layer-2 rollups to thank for saving them from high fees and long wait times

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Binance account consolidation sends Ethereum gas fees soaring

Binance spent $840k in gas to consolidate accounts in what some labeled an inefficient process

by Andrew Thurman /
BusinessWeb3

Ethereum gas fees? Charge it, please! Visa proposes to let you pay with card

By simplifying the transaction processes on-chain, Visa hopes more users will adopt the payment method

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

‘Stop crying about it’: Exorbitant ETH gas fees are just another stress test

ETH gas prices went up to 77 gwei yesterday as users rushed to mint a seemingly useless token

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Optimism sees reduced gas fees following Bedrock

Optimism bedrock has seen reduced gas costs already, now the team is preparing for its next steps to bring its superchain vision to life

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

What has Uniswap Labs cooked up for v4?

The latest version puts developers front and center and features ‘hooks’ and customized pools

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

This Ethereum Proposal Wants to Bring Revenue Back to Developers

Developers will be able to earn a portion of the gas fees from the smart contracts they helped create

by Bessie Liu /
Sponsored

The Future of Web3 Needs Zero Gas Fees

A Web3 experience with zero gas fees has an infinite scale similar to current Web2 applications

by John Lee Quigley /
DeFi

The Merge Will Not Lower Ethereum Transaction Fees

Layer-2s keep gas fees in check, but an expanded ETH ecosystem may struggle to affordably process transactions

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Layer-2 Solution Immutable Closes $60M Series B Round

Immutable promises zero gas fees to improve NFT market, speed up transactions, and address carbon impact.

by Sam Reynolds /

