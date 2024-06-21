hackers
After the Kraken-CertiK incident earlier this week, Ledger’s Charles Guillemet weighed in on white hat hackers
Budding DeFi protocols have already struggled to keep hackers at bay in 2024, with almost $100 million lost in less than a week
While ill-gotten gains from exploits are significantly down from the same period compared to last year, hacks continue to pose a clear danger for budding DeFi ecosystems
While sophisticated analytics may have played a part, the exploiter seemingly made simple mistakes
In the months after stealing millions in crypto, the accused proceeded to Google things like “defi hacks FBI”
After a governance takeover, the perpetrator offers a proposal, but the community is skeptical
The notorious cybercrime group used Ethereum-based Railgun to anonymize their movements, but exchanges froze some assets
Cybersecurity researchers say this North Korean hacker crew likely won’t slow down its crypto-phishing campaign anytime soon
The hacker allegedly made use of Telegram and Excel to infect systems that it accessed remotely
DeFi platform KyberSwap suffered a frontend security breach last week that allowed hackers to steal crypto from two whale wallets
It’s difficult for any crypto hacker to escape with a large amount of stolen funds, industry watchers say