DeFi

Some white hat hacker behavior is ‘weird,’ Ledger CTO says

After the Kraken-CertiK incident earlier this week, Ledger’s Charles Guillemet weighed in on white hat hackers

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

DeFi hackers ring in New Year with 3 attacks in 5 days

Budding DeFi protocols have already struggled to keep hackers at bay in 2024, with almost $100 million lost in less than a week

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DeFi gets a ‘SEAL’ team as white hat hackers, auditors join forces

While ill-gotten gains from exploits are significantly down from the same period compared to last year, hacks continue to pose a clear danger for budding DeFi ecosystems

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Analysis

Following the money: How the SDNY caught the Crema hacker

While sophisticated analytics may have played a part, the exploiter seemingly made simple mistakes

by Andrew Thurman /
Policy

‘Can I cross border with crypto?’: Hacker turned to Google after $9M DeFi raid

In the months after stealing millions in crypto, the accused proceeded to Google things like “defi hacks FBI”

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Hijacker’s Remorse in Tornado Cash Governance Tussle?

After a governance takeover, the perpetrator offers a proposal, but the community is skeptical

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

North Korea’s Lazarus Hackers Try to Exfiltrate Harmony Funds

The notorious cybercrime group used Ethereum-based Railgun to anonymize their movements, but exchanges froze some assets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Crypto Startups Beware: That VC Email Might Be North Korean Hackers

Cybersecurity researchers say this North Korean hacker crew likely won’t slow down its crypto-phishing campaign anytime soon

by David Canellis /
Markets

Microsoft IDs Excel, Telegram Threat Targeting Crypto Startups

The hacker allegedly made use of Telegram and Excel to infect systems that it accessed remotely

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Binance Identifies Suspects Who Stole From KyberSwap Whales

DeFi platform KyberSwap suffered a frontend security breach last week that allowed hackers to steal crypto from two whale wallets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

The Ronin Hacker Made Off With $625M of Crypto, but Cashing Out Isn’t So Easy

It’s difficult for any crypto hacker to escape with a large amount of stolen funds, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack /

