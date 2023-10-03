IMF
The crypto industry is becoming an increasingly integral part of the global financial system, presenting new challenges and risks to stability in the broader economy, the IMF said
The G20 called for effective, timely and uniform crypto regulations to avoid regulatory loopholes
A recent white paper looks into possible business and operating models as well as outlining how purpose-bound money would work
Crypto technology (blockchain) can help to speed payments and settlements and enhance security and compliance, the IMF argues
President Nayib Bukele insists the country can pay its debt despite losing more than 50% on its bitcoin investments
Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says
Days after Argentina’s biggest private bank decided to add crypto trading, the central bank announces a ban on digital assets’ transactions in the banking system
IMF study finds crypto adoption is more prevalent in countries with higher corruption and capital controls. But why?
The IMF remains skeptical of the country’s audacious bitcoin policies
As El Salvador’s financial woes continue, the IMF recommends the country abandon its bitcoin plans