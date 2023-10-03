IMF

Policy

IMF calls for greater oversight on crypto, proposes new risk assessment matrix

The crypto industry is becoming an increasingly integral part of the global financial system, presenting new challenges and risks to stability in the broader economy, the IMF said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

G20 nations endorse IMF and FSB guidelines for crypto regulation

The G20 called for effective, timely and uniform crypto regulations to avoid regulatory loopholes

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Singapore teams up with Korea, Italy and IMF on CBDC operating models

A recent white paper looks into possible business and operating models as well as outlining how purpose-bound money would work

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Blockchain Can Be Public Good, but Crypto Still ‘Disappointment’: IMF

Crypto technology (blockchain) can help to speed payments and settlements and enhance security and compliance, the IMF argues

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

El Salvador Buying Back Debt Following Bitcoin Losses

President Nayib Bukele insists the country can pay its debt despite losing more than 50% on its bitcoin investments

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Consider the Environment When Designing CBDCs, IMF Urges

Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Argentina’s Central Bank Bans Crypto Trading

Days after Argentina’s biggest private bank decided to add crypto trading, the central bank announces a ban on digital assets’ transactions in the banking system

DeFi

Is Crypto Fueling Corruption or Helping Citizens Flee It?

IMF study finds crypto adoption is more prevalent in countries with higher corruption and capital controls. But why?

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsPolicy

El Salvador’s ‘Volcano Bond’ Could Launch This Week

The IMF remains skeptical of the country’s audacious bitcoin policies

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

IMF Asks El Salvador to Remove Bitcoin’s Legal-Tender Status

As El Salvador’s financial woes continue, the IMF recommends the country abandon its bitcoin plans

by Casey Wagner /

