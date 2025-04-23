Immutable

There are a total of 23 articles associated with Immutable.
The DropWeb3

Might and Magic makes crypto comeback as TCG from Ubisoft, Immutable

The trading card game will use Immutable’s zkEVM chain

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Immutable teases ‘multibillion dollar’ collab that could be its game with Ubisoft

Immutable has been building a game with Ubisoft that was slated to unveil in April. It may be a TCG.

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Immutable CSO questions ‘walled garden’ ethos as competition ramps up

Immutable has attached over 500 games to its ecosystem, and is pushing them toward its zkEVM

by Kate Irwin /
Web3

Web3 Watch: SEC sets its sights on gaming 

The latest recipient of an SEC Wells notice is a Web3 gaming company

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Web3 Watch: MetalCore is leaving Immutable for Solana

Plus, Spanish football league LALIGA partners with Web3 betting platform Sportsbet.io

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Immutable and Polygon Labs launch Inevitable Games Fund with hopes of raising $100M

The fund has already secured $30 million from various investors in the Web3 space

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Amazon and Immutable team up to advance Web3 gaming

The partnership enables Immutable to provide game studios with up to $100k in cloud service coverage

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

How to decentralize a prover, according to an engineer who did it for fun

A software engineer has figured out how to decentralize provers in his spare time

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Immutable and Polygon Join Forces To Attract Web3 Game Developers

The partners aim to disrupt the multi-billion dollar gaming landscape

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Immutable’s Foundation “Quietly” Looks to Raise Cash For IMX Tokens: Report

Tencent-backed Immutable’s pitch to prospective buyers: “Liquidity and utility will turn NFTs into a trillion-dollar asset class”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Ethereum Layer-2 Projects Polygon, Immutable Lay Off Staff

Ethereum scaling project Polygon is cutting staff about one year after raising $450 million in a token sale led by Sequoia India

by Shalini Nagarajan /
BusinessWeb3

Matching Crypto Wallets to Twitter Accounts: Web3 Marketing Takes Off

Bancor and Immutable are among the users of a startup tool that matches millions of crypto wallet holders to social media profiles

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Q&A: Immutable’s Alex Connolly on Protecting NFT Creator Royalties

GameStop’s NFT marketplace officially went live on ImmutableX earlier this week

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Gods Unchained Developer Slashes Staff Despite Hiring Spree Hype

Immutable, the startup behind popular blockchain trading card game Gods Unchained, has reportedly cut 20 employees

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Facebook, BNP Paribas Pros Join Space

Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Immutable Earmarks $500M Fund for Gaming, Web3 Development

The company’s goal is to foster mass adoption of gaming, collectibles, music and sports NFTs

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFiMarkets

‘Now Is Not the Time To Take Our Foot Off the Pedal,’ Says Immutable Co-founder

Layer-2 Ethereum startup behind the trading card game Gods Unchained says GameFi projects are uncorrelated to the broader crypto market

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: More Than $1.8 Billion Pooled Into Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

Lots of fresh capital entered the crypto space this week, up 36% from last week’s $1.34 billion

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Immutable Notches $2.5B Valuation After Series C Funding

The NFT startup announced a $200 million financing round on Monday

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

GameStop, Immutable to Launch $100M Joint Fund for Gaming NFTs

Layer-2 scaling platform Immutable X will also be used to power the company’s forthcoming non-fungible token marketplace, co-founder Robbie Ferguson told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

TikTok’s Venture into NFTs: The Hype and Alleged ‘Mess’

More than a week later and after a missed deadline, TikTok finally released its first NFT; the price skyrocketed almost 4X in one hour.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Roll Raises $10M, Merkle Science Closed $5.75M and Avalanche Touts Token Sale

“We seem to be in a cultural bull market…We’re seeing the markets grow, we’re seeing the demand grow,” Bradley Miles, co-founder and CEO of Roll said to Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Layer-2 Solution Immutable Closes $60M Series B Round

Immutable promises zero gas fees to improve NFT market, speed up transactions, and address carbon impact.

by Sam Reynolds /

