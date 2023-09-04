investment

Analysis

Will investor behavior change once an ETF is approved?

An ETF offers tax advantages and investment opportunities like Roth IRAs, Santos says

by Darren Kleine /
Business

CoinFund taps ‘deal guy’ as first head of venture legal

CoinFund’s first head of venture legal has been tasked with helping portfolio companies with their day-to-day legal needs

by Michael Bodley /
Policy

Germany Affirms Crypto Sold After One Year Is Tax-free

Germany’s crypto ecosystem has finally received nationwide tax guidance, with one EU policy expert labeling it a huge success

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

Fidelity Delves Deeper Into Crypto by Allowing Bitcoin in 401(k)s

The roughly 23,000 employers using the platform will gain the ability to allocate up to 20% to the cryptoasset by mid-year

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

New $100M Fund Aims To Bolster Blockchain Development in Vietnam

The crypto platform seeks to offer DeFi projects liquidity incentives and achieve regulatory compliance for crypto firms

by Ben Strack /
Sponsored

The ETF Market Is Broken. Can Decentralization Fix It?

D-ETF is a decentralized ETF project that uses a DAO to fix the problems of the traditional ETF market

by Aaron Ahmadi /
FinanceMarkets

Binance Restricts 281 Nigerian Accounts Citing Safety Measure

Binance has restricted the accounts over AML concerns. All non-law enforcement-related cases are expected to be resolved within two weeks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Arizona Considers Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

A state senator in Arizona has introduced a bill to make bitcoin an official state currency

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

BVNK Managing Director on Generating Yield in Crypto, DeFi

Chris Harmse has a decade’s experience in analyzing and trading financial markets to identify investment and commercial opportunities across multiple asset classes

by Liz Coyne /
Finance

Fidelity Digital Assets Europe Head: Bitcoin Will Play Prominent Role in Investment Portfolios

Chris Tyrer leads all client service activity for the region, addressing their needs to secure, trade, and support digital assets

by Liz Coyne /
Markets

Former ConsenSys Ventures Managing Partner Launches Blockchain Fund

The Delta Blockchain Fund has so far raised $30 million from range of crypto company founders globally.

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Secular Boom in the New Financial World

Guests Kevin March and David Micley give their perspective on the developing structure in crypto markets and leaving Bridgewater to work in crypto.

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin as a Long Volatility Hedge

Tyler and Dylan discuss the effect of debt on younger generations and the future outlook for bitcoin throughout 2021.

by Liz Coyne /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: How Can Millennials Grow Wealth In This Environment?

Guests discuss how investors can generate returns in corporate credit markets during a low yield environment and more.

by Liz Coyne /

