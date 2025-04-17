IRS

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Putting a bow on the DeFi broker rule saga

A crypto-industry lawsuit is “moot” now that Joint Resolution 25 has been signed into law

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House overturns IRS DeFi broker rule with bipartisan resolution

Having passed Congress, the resolution will now head to Trump’s desk

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House debates overturning IRS crypto exchange rule

The vote is in addition to the spending stopgap bill, proposed by House Republicans over the weekend

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Senate vote against DeFi broker rule a ‘hopeful sign’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the IRS rule “puts at risk the privacy and security” of millions of Americans trading digital assets

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Objection to DeFi ‘broker rule’ returns to focus

The Blockchain Association’s latest letter comes with a warning to Capitol Hill lawmakers

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Republicans seek to overturn IRS crypto broker rule

Corresponding resolutions were introduced to “roll back the disastrous” rule requiring custodial brokers to report transactions

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

New year, new tax form 

The IRS’s new 1099-DA form is going to be an adjustment for accountants working with crypto-holding clients

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

Crypto investors must embrace new tax rules or risk falling behind

Crypto’s Wild West era is over — it’s time to embrace regulation to secure the future of digital assets

by Zac Townsend /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Biden’s SEC nominee appears safe

Plus, publicly traded crypto companies had a pretty eventful news week

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Policy

FTX and IRS reach settlement for approximately $885M

FTX debtors will pay the IRS $200M, with an outstanding lower priority claim of $685M

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: IRS’s latest hires are long-time crypto industry colleagues and friends

Elsewhere, Readygg welcomes former PlayStation Division executive as an advisor

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
Policy

It’s time for the taxman, report these 5 crypto events

Selling and trading cryptocurrencies will trigger a taxable event

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

IRS says businesses can hold off on reporting crypto, for now 

There are fresh reporting requirements for crypto, but the Treasury says businesses get a pass until they can finalize the new rules

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Who’s affected by new crypto tax reporting obligations in the US?

Traders are concerned about whether or not their activities put them in legal jeopardy after new IRS rules in effect from Jan. 1

by Bessie Liu /
Business

After 13 months of bankruptcy, FTX files its reorganization plan to end it

“The goal of the Official Committee continues to be to maximize recoveries for unsecured creditors of FTX and expedite distributions,” the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors said

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FTX debtors push back against $24B IRS claim

“The only source of recovery is by taking recoveries away from victims,” FTX debtors warned

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto tax evasion cases are on the rise: Bloomberg

In a call with reporters Monday, division chief Jim Lee said that crypto-related tax evasion cases are mounting

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

IRS extends crypto tax rule comment period after “strong public interest” 

The Treasury and Internal Revenue Service pushed the deadline to submit comments on their proposed crypto regulations by two weeks

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Coinbase tax head calls on IRS to revise crypto tax rules

The IRS’s proposed tax rules hinder digital asset growth by imposing restrictions that question their utility, Coinbase’s Vice President of Tax wrote Thursday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

US Senators urge IRS to accelerate crypto tax rules

The broker rule, introduced in August under President Joe Biden’s Jobs Act seeks to establish clear reporting standards for the crypto industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

The IRS’ crypto tax guidance is a slow creep toward rationality

Their current stance is a half-baked attempt that could stifle innovation and burden an emerging industry

by Patrick White /
Policy

Clarity or confusion? Crypto tax proposal earns mixed reactions

Accountants and exchanges have started to parse through the new IRS tax proposals and decipher what they could mean for investors and the future of the industry

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

IRS spares crypto miners and validators in new broker reporting requirements

Individuals who only engage in distributed ledger validation, including miners and stakers, are exempt from broker requirements, Treasury officials said

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Democrat senators want Treasury, IRS to pick up the pace on new crypto tax rules

A group of Democratic senators have asked the Treasury and IRS to speed up their rulemaking process for crypto tax policy

by Casey Wagner /

