A crypto-industry lawsuit is “moot” now that Joint Resolution 25 has been signed into law
Having passed Congress, the resolution will now head to Trump’s desk
The vote is in addition to the spending stopgap bill, proposed by House Republicans over the weekend
Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the IRS rule “puts at risk the privacy and security” of millions of Americans trading digital assets
The Blockchain Association’s latest letter comes with a warning to Capitol Hill lawmakers
Corresponding resolutions were introduced to “roll back the disastrous” rule requiring custodial brokers to report transactions
The IRS’s new 1099-DA form is going to be an adjustment for accountants working with crypto-holding clients
Crypto’s Wild West era is over — it’s time to embrace regulation to secure the future of digital assets
Plus, publicly traded crypto companies had a pretty eventful news week
FTX debtors will pay the IRS $200M, with an outstanding lower priority claim of $685M
Elsewhere, Readygg welcomes former PlayStation Division executive as an advisor
Selling and trading cryptocurrencies will trigger a taxable event
There are fresh reporting requirements for crypto, but the Treasury says businesses get a pass until they can finalize the new rules
Traders are concerned about whether or not their activities put them in legal jeopardy after new IRS rules in effect from Jan. 1
“The goal of the Official Committee continues to be to maximize recoveries for unsecured creditors of FTX and expedite distributions,” the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors said
“The only source of recovery is by taking recoveries away from victims,” FTX debtors warned
In a call with reporters Monday, division chief Jim Lee said that crypto-related tax evasion cases are mounting
The Treasury and Internal Revenue Service pushed the deadline to submit comments on their proposed crypto regulations by two weeks
The IRS’s proposed tax rules hinder digital asset growth by imposing restrictions that question their utility, Coinbase’s Vice President of Tax wrote Thursday
The broker rule, introduced in August under President Joe Biden’s Jobs Act seeks to establish clear reporting standards for the crypto industry
Their current stance is a half-baked attempt that could stifle innovation and burden an emerging industry
Accountants and exchanges have started to parse through the new IRS tax proposals and decipher what they could mean for investors and the future of the industry
Individuals who only engage in distributed ledger validation, including miners and stakers, are exempt from broker requirements, Treasury officials said
A group of Democratic senators have asked the Treasury and IRS to speed up their rulemaking process for crypto tax policy