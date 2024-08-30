Jeremy Allaire

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Jeremy Allaire.
Circle and Paypal’s stablecoins keep notching gains

An Empire episode this week featured Jason Yanowitz, Santiago Santos and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Circle launches Programmable Wallets public beta in Web3 push

Circle’s appetite for Web3 is growing, previously enabling developer access to its Ethereum-Avalanche CCTP for faster USDC transfers

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Circle Taps Deloitte as New Auditor, Doubles Down on Proof of Reserves 

Circle, who for years partnered with firm Grant Thornton for its audits, makes the switch to Deloitte as various accounting firms express concern over working with crypto companies

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Binance To Rename All Stablecoin Holdings to BUSD

User balances in USDC, USDP and TUSD will be converted into the exchange’s Binance USD stablecoin on Sept. 29

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Circle’s New Euro-backed Stablecoin Mimics USDC

The Euro Coin (EUROC) will launch at the end of June and emulate Circle’s USDC, the second-largest stablecoin

FinanceMarkets

Payment Company Stripe Enables Crypto Payouts in USDC

A select group of creators on Twitter will be the first to use the service via the Polygon network

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

BlackRock, Fidelity Back USDC Issuer in $400M Raise

Circle will use the funding “to drive the next evolution of Circle’s growth”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Blockchain Industry Executives Set to Testify Before Congress

CEOs of FTX and Circle among the company leaders to speak at a Financial Services commitee hearing on the future of finance.

by Ben Strack /
DeFiFinance

Circle’s New Singapore Hub to Enhance USDC Use in Asia

Tether seems to be a regional favorite, but regulated Circle wants to change that.

by Sam Reynolds /

