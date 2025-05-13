layoffs

There are a total of 55 articles associated with layoffs.
article-image

Business

Morph, Bitget’s L2, is stymied by founder disputes, lavish spending and power struggles: Sources

Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Neon Machine’s Shrapnel is in the red: Sources

Documents and sources suggest Neon Machine is running out of cash and has laid off nearly all its employees — and struck a deal with the Chinese government to stay afloat

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Economic crosscurrents are straining the growth outlook

Ongoing tariff dynamics are being complemented by DOGE’s federal government employee layoffs

by Felix Jauvin /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Execs selected to lead institutional offerings, stablecoin efforts

In case you missed it, BitGo last week appointed the former president of Silvergate Bank as part of its push into stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Kraken lays off staff, announces new co-CEO

Kraken says it needs to be “leaner” moving forward as it appoints a board member as co-CEO

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

dYdX, Consensys layoffs shake up the space

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin was quick to point the blame at the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Helium Mobile’s parent company cut nearly 40% of staff in August

The Nova Labs departures spanned multiple departments, sources said

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Matter Labs to cut 16% of workforce

The company behind ZKsync told Blockworks that the decision was made to make the team more “lean” as it moves into its next phase

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

Empire Newsletter: Custodia keeps its Fed lawsuit alive

Custodia’s battle is the latest of several crypto-centric cases that may set the tone for how the industry interacts with regulators

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Yuga Labs resumes layoffs, CEO says company ‘lost its way’

Elsewhere, Anchorage and DCG fill out the C-suite and Polygon reportedly cuts its COO

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: BlockFi’s Zac Prince heads for the crypto exit

Elsewhere, Anchorage Digital hires a former SEC lawyer and a GSR researcher becomes an ETF strategist at BlackRock

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Fireblocks fills out its C-suite after layoffs

Elsewhere, Crypto.com has a new OTC trading head

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Fireblocks reduces headcount by 3% in the name of efficiency

Elsewhere, Hut 8 and CoinDesk got new CEOs

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Former JPMorgan executive appointed as head of trading at crypto firm GSR

Elsewhere, Coinbase added a former UK finance minister and Polygon Labs made cuts

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Polygon Labs to cut 19% of staff

Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron said the layoffs aren’t financial, but rather “for the sake of enhanced performance”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Crypto hiring ‘picking up nicely’ at 2024 open

Elsewhere, StarkWare’s CEO stepped down and Arthur Hayes joined an AI venture

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Binance US taps new chief compliance officer

Elsewhere, the Telos Foundation tapped a new executive director

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Former Meta senior engineer joins Web3 chat network

Plus, layoffs come to a halt and DeFiance Capital’s head of growth departs

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Projects stock up on growth roles

Uniswap Foundation and Ethena Labs brought on employees for their growth divisions this week

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Rough waters for OpenSea as NFT platform announces layoffs

Around 50% of staff were cut. Also, Lido loses a business developer and DCG hires a defense lawyer for its impending legal battle

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Turmoil at Binance, Fortress Trust, Parity Technologies

Fireblocks also made a key pickup with a former NYDFS regulator

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Binance exit list gets longer as French general manager departs

Polkadot developer Parity is also weathering some shake ups in its 300+ roster

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Staffing shake-ups at Gemini, Ripple and more

Ripple lost a key executive, and reportedly launched a search for a replacement

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Web3

The best Web3 teams can still attract capital, says investor Santos

“A lot of teams come to me and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to raise another five, 10 million because we want to hire a head of marketing,’ and I’m like…you don’t even have a product,” Santos says

by Darren Kleine /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.