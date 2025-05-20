legal

There are a total of 11 articles associated with legal.
article-image

The DropWeb3

Sky Mavis alleges Seed Go infringes on Axie Infinity IP

Sui Foundation told Blockworks it’s not currently supporting Seed, and Mysten Labs only helped Seed with its smart contracts.

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

DOJ moves forward with trial for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm

Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

A crypto CEO’s warning to law firms 

Brian Armstrong called out the hire of Gurbir Grewal, who had been the SEC’s enforcement division director since 2021

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

CoinFund taps ‘deal guy’ as first head of venture legal

CoinFund’s first head of venture legal has been tasked with helping portfolio companies with their day-to-day legal needs

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Business

Crypto firms beefing up legal support amid regulatory crackdown

Industry exec suggests that Web3 companies seek advice from counsel and invest in compliance teams as latest SEC actions highlight ongoing securities questions

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

MakerDAO Earmarks $5M For Legal Defense

Governance vote creates defense fund intending to alleviate costs for Maker participants exposed to “novel legal risks”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

Alleging Trademark Violation, Bored Apes Take Satirist to Court

Yuga Labs filed a lawsuit against RR/BAYC creator for infringing upon its brand, trademark and intellectual property

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

NFT Artist Raises $3M To Support Abortion Rights Groups

Following the US Supreme Court’s overturn of its 1973 Roe decision, Molly Dickson is raising funds to support reproductive rights groups with a 10,000-piece NFT collection

by Jocelyn Yang /
article-image

Policy

Two Europeans Charged In US Over Virgil Griffith North Korea Sanctions Case

The pair allegedly conspired to violate sanctions by recruiting Griffith to provide crypto and blockchain services to North Korea

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

Canadian $15.8M DeFi Theft Case Could Upend ‘Code is Law’ Convention

Indexed Finance’s Co-founder Dillon Kellar and a contributor, Laurence Day, claim the convention doesn’t apply in this case and are suing the alleged hacker to find out

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

People

Gone Crypto: From US Attorney’s Office to Bitwise General Counsel

As the crypto space evolves, regulation for the industry is paramount, but it has to be done in a correct way, General Counsel and CCO of Bitwise Katherine Dowling said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.