Sui Foundation told Blockworks it’s not currently supporting Seed, and Mysten Labs only helped Seed with its smart contracts.
Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July
Brian Armstrong called out the hire of Gurbir Grewal, who had been the SEC’s enforcement division director since 2021
CoinFund’s first head of venture legal has been tasked with helping portfolio companies with their day-to-day legal needs
Industry exec suggests that Web3 companies seek advice from counsel and invest in compliance teams as latest SEC actions highlight ongoing securities questions
Governance vote creates defense fund intending to alleviate costs for Maker participants exposed to “novel legal risks”
Yuga Labs filed a lawsuit against RR/BAYC creator for infringing upon its brand, trademark and intellectual property
Following the US Supreme Court’s overturn of its 1973 Roe decision, Molly Dickson is raising funds to support reproductive rights groups with a 10,000-piece NFT collection
The pair allegedly conspired to violate sanctions by recruiting Griffith to provide crypto and blockchain services to North Korea
Indexed Finance’s Co-founder Dillon Kellar and a contributor, Laurence Day, claim the convention doesn’t apply in this case and are suing the alleged hacker to find out
As the crypto space evolves, regulation for the industry is paramount, but it has to be done in a correct way, General Counsel and CCO of Bitwise Katherine Dowling said.