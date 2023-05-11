Loans

Business

Bitcoin Loan Can Help Fund Bittrex Bankruptcy, Court Rules

Bittrex filed for bankruptcy after the SEC sued the company

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Blur Users Open $95M Loans Backed By NFTs in 10 Days

Azuki NFTs are proving the most popular with borrowers and lenders on the new Blur peer-to-peer loans protocol, Blend

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Borrowing Crypto With DeFi? TransUnion Shares Real-world Credit Scores

TransUnion is paying close attention to the crypto ecosystem, now connecting DeFi protocols with real-world credit scores

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Education

The Best Bitcoin Loan Platforms of 2023

Bitcoin loans are championed as the ultimate hack to financial freedom — but is it too good to be true?

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
Education

The Investor’s Guide to Bitcoin and Crypto Loans

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency loan products may come in different structures and use diverse models to generate profit for the issuing entity

by John Lee Quigley /
DeFiFinance

Maple Finance Opts for Immediate Defaults To Curb Bad Loans

A string of defaults on DeFi lender Maple Finance has triggered a sea of changes to how the protocol handles bad loans

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

MetaStreet Secures $10M for NFT Loans in the Metaverse

The latest raise brings the protocol’s total funding this year to $24 million

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Genesis Active Loans Dropped 66% in Q2

Crypto prime broker calls the second quarter “one of the more dramatic in the crypto ecosystem’s history” in latest report

by Ben Strack /
DeFiFinance

Maple Finance Gives Large-cap Institutions Access to Alameda’s DeFi Trading Yields

Institutional investors might not be comfortable with investing in DeFi by holding tokens. New syndicated loan gives them an effective proxy.

by Sam Reynolds /

