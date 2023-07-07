Macro

Markets

Bitcoin defends $30K as ‘risk-off’ mood grips markets

Economic indicators have nudged the yields on US Treasuries higher as investors factor in the likelihood of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Deciphering Crypto Macro Correlations, S&P Global Highlights Volatility

The report from S&P Global attempts to uncover some of crypto’s biggest macro drivers

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Not So Invincible? Giant Credit Crunch Could Still Be On Its Way

Hard landing, soft landing… What really matters is the monetary policy lag, argues Julian Brigden

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Did Bitcoin Bottom in November? These Metrics Suggest So.

Certain on-chain metrics show signs of a macro bottom in November 2022 for digital assets based on historical precedents

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiFinance

Convex Finance ‘Unlockening’ a Bellwether for Crypto Investor Attitudes

The price of CVX has cratered from nearly $40 in April to under $4, and the flood of tokens ought to make it fall further

by Jack Kubinec /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Fed Turns Hawkish On Inflation Fears | Andreas Steno Larsen & Alfonso Peccatiello

Andreas and Alfonso announce their new show and explain how to navigate the current market

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Four Stages of an Economic Slowdown | Eric Basmajian

Eric Basmajian shares how he forecast the economic slowdown and potential solutions to the growth problem

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Food Inflation Is Starting To Bite | Russell Clark

Russell Clark explains his macro framework for viewing the world, what the war in Ukraine means for food, and more

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Fourth Turning Has Arrived | Neil Howe

Neil Howe explains the cyclical nature of history and what those cycles tell us about America’s next rendezvous with destiny

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: China’s Growth: The End Is Near | Leland Miller

Leland Miller joins Mike to discuss what is potentially the peak of China’s growth, taking a deep dive into how they got there and what the future may hold

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Will Powell Pivot Again in 2022? | Mr. Blonde

Anonymous analyst Mr. Blonde joins Mike to share his perspective on whether the Powell Pivot will happen again

Podcast

Podcast: The Macro Forces Driving Bitcoin | PlanB and Jurrien Timmer

Jurrien Timmer and PlanB join Mike Ippolito to look at the macro forces driving current markets and what that means for bitcoin as it enters a geopolitical landscape

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin’s Role in the Freedom Convoy Protests | Alex Gladstein, Greg Foss and Jeff Booth

Alex Gladstein, Greg Foss and Jeff Booth return to “On the Margin” to give a thorough rundown of the Freedom Convey Protests and how Bitcoin factors in

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin’s Role in the 80 Year Debt Cycle | Charles Edwards

Charles Edwards joins “On the Margin” host Michael Ippolito to discuss his macro outlook for 2022, crypto and bitcoin as a value versus momentum play

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Is the Crypto Bull Market Over | Dan Tapiero and Dan Morehead

Dan Tapiero and Dan Morehead join “On the Margin” host Michael Ippolito to discuss crypto, its growing mainstream adoption and their outlooks for both the macro and crypto spaces

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Macro Forces Driving Crypto in 2022 with Jordi Alexander & Checkmate

Jordi Alexander and Checkmate examine structural trends and forces that will be driving crypto in 2022, making some observations and asking questions about crypto itself.

FinanceMarkets

Looking to Lock In Profits By Dec. 31? Institutions Already Did

Institutional investors may have already locked in gains for the year, but analysts are bullish that 2022 will bring more lucrative returns

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Inflation, Evergrande’s Default, Bitcoin’s Next Moves

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and Mark Yusko.

Markets

Could Bitcoin’s Price Action Be Signaling Macro Danger?: Markets Wrap

The Fed looks to tighten monetary policy in the face of high inflation, BTC price action may be foreshadowing a Fed policy error.

by Sam Martin /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Why Investors are Running Away from Stocks

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and video journalist, Jack Farley.

Markets

BTC, ETH Momentum Stalls; Yellen Clarifies Crypto Regulation: Markets Wrap

BTC and ETH see their strong momentum stall on hawkish remarks from Jerome Powell, Janet Yellen provides clarity around ‘broker’ definition.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC, ETH and LUNA Lead Rebound After Friday Omicron Sell-off: Markets Wrap

BTC, ETH and LUNA lead the rebound in digital assets after a large post Thanksgiving day sell-off induced by fears of a new Covid-19 variant.

by Sam Martin /
AnnouncementsPodcast

Podcast: Inflation Won’t Last (Here’s Why) | Eric Basmajian

Many are worried that inflation will damage the value of treasury bonds. Not Eric Basmajian.

by Jack Farley /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Wages Jump, Inflation and Signs of Stress

Get your macro fix with Blockworks’ own Mike Ippolito and co-host, Mark Yusko.

by Liz Coyne /

