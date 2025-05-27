Maple Finance
Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday
A $2 trillion market ripe for disruption
Maple’s Sid Powell said that TradFi firms have been in contact with the firm about lending and borrowing in crypto
Wildcat wants to make undercollateralized lending terms completely transparent
A new VC going by Vessel Capital also hits the block with $55 million in assets under management
The on-chain marketplace returns to Solana amid “a growing need for products that can generate low-risk yield opportunities for stablecoins,” CEO says
Maple Direct’s first lending product will launch next month
Interested lenders must pass a 15-minute know-your-customer and anti-money laundering onboarding process
After missing at least two loan repayments, market maker Auros has reached a resolution with creditor M11 to make liquidity providers on Maple whole
A string of defaults on DeFi lender Maple Finance has triggered a sea of changes to how the protocol handles bad loans
Nexus Mutual may be short $10 million after borrowers failed to repay loans to M11’s wETH pool
Orthogonal Trading is both a borrower in one Maple pool and, independently, an operator of a separate pool
High interest rates could keep companies from using Icebreaker Finance’s loans, analyst says
Maven 11’s third pool on Maple boasts borrowers including Wintermute, Auros and Flow Traders
Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market
Cryptocurrency lending platforms continue to face liquidity pressures
Crypto capital marketplace Maple Finance has expanded to Solana in a bid to capture ongoing growth and utilize low transaction fees
The crypto lender’s CEO reveals plans for a institution-sourced lending pool for crypto miners
Celsius is getting its feet wet in decentralized finance lending and will leverage Maple Finance’s infrastructure rails to do it
With the acquihire of Avari, the move positions Maple to become the first corporate credit marketplace to launch on Solana
Institutional investors might not be comfortable with investing in DeFi by holding tokens. New syndicated loan gives them an effective proxy.