Business

Cantor’s Bitcoin financing business announces first transactions

Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterFinance

How private credit tokenization is leading the race in tokenization

A $2 trillion market ripe for disruption

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterFinance

Why TradFi firms could turn to bitcoin margin loans: Maple CEO 

Maple’s Sid Powell said that TradFi firms have been in contact with the firm about lending and borrowing in crypto

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Is ‘hands-off’ undercollateralized lending possible? Wildcat thinks so

Wildcat wants to make undercollateralized lending terms completely transparent

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Crypto funding: $24M week for bitcoin miner, crypto lending platform

A new VC going by Vessel Capital also hits the block with $55 million in assets under management

by James Cirrone /
Business

Maple seeks ‘first mover’ status on Solana with US Treasury yield access

The on-chain marketplace returns to Solana amid “a growing need for products that can generate low-risk yield opportunities for stablecoins,” CEO says

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Maple Finance is pivoting to direct lending

Maple Direct’s first lending product will launch next month

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Maple Finance Brings TradFi to DeFi With Treasury Management Pool

Interested lenders must pass a 15-minute know-your-customer and anti-money laundering onboarding process

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiMarkets

Maple Finance’s M11 Pool Investors Can Expect Full Debt Repayment

After missing at least two loan repayments, market maker Auros has reached a resolution with creditor M11 to make liquidity providers on Maple whole

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiFinance

Maple Finance Opts for Immediate Defaults To Curb Bad Loans

A string of defaults on DeFi lender Maple Finance has triggered a sea of changes to how the protocol handles bad loans

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Nexus Mutual Loses Millions in Maple Finance Credit Pool

Nexus Mutual may be short $10 million after borrowers failed to repay loans to M11’s wETH pool

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Maple Finance Says Orthogonal Hid FTX Exposure

Orthogonal Trading is both a borrower in one Maple pool and, independently, an operator of a separate pool

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Will New Lending Pool for Crypto Miners Attract Borrowers?

High interest rates could keep companies from using Icebreaker Finance’s loans, analyst says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Maple Finance Launches $40M Lending Pool as Contagion Fear Subsides

Maven 11’s third pool on Maple boasts borrowers including Wintermute, Auros and Flow Traders

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Firms On Alert During Market Uncertainty as 3AC Defaults

Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market

by Jocelyn Yang /
Markets

Crypto Lending Platform Maple Finance Latest To Warn of ‘Insufficient Cash’ Amid Market Turmoil

Cryptocurrency lending platforms continue to face liquidity pressures

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto Lender Becomes First Credit Shop to Expand on Solana

Crypto capital marketplace Maple Finance has expanded to Solana in a bid to capture ongoing growth and utilize low transaction fees

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Maple Finance Originates $1B of Loans in 10 Months

The crypto lender’s CEO reveals plans for a institution-sourced lending pool for crypto miners

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Celsius Dips Into DeFi, Delegating $30M in ETH on Maple Finance

Celsius is getting its feet wet in decentralized finance lending and will leverage Maple Finance’s infrastructure rails to do it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiFinance

Maple Finance Scoops Up Lending Protocol Avari to Hasten Launch on Solana

With the acquihire of Avari, the move positions Maple to become the first corporate credit marketplace to launch on Solana

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiFinance

Maple Finance Gives Large-cap Institutions Access to Alameda’s DeFi Trading Yields

Institutional investors might not be comfortable with investing in DeFi by holding tokens. New syndicated loan gives them an effective proxy.

by Sam Reynolds /

