miners
The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2023 aims to add “crypto participants,” including wallet providers, miners and validators, to the definition of “financial institutions”
Share prices of US-traded crypto mining firms finished the week higher on Friday, bolstered by short-term risk-on trader sentiment for digital assets
How long can bitcoin mining companies hold on to their coinbase rewards before being forced to sell?
More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say
Crypto data center operator, which provides infrastructure for crypto miners, has filed for bankruptcy protection
New offering shorts the largest blockchain ETF with top holdings that include Core Scientific, Silvergate and Accenture
Emerald Mutual Funds exec targets finance companies exploring blockchain as crypto volatility continues
HIVE said its decision to delay its annual filings was the result of a shorter filing deadline for non-venture issuers and rapid growth
The fund, with ticker WGMI, primarily invests in miners using renewable energy
Bitcoin rallies above $51,000 on the heels of neutral perpetual funding rates and bullish miner outlook
The stock prices of Marathon Digital and Hut 8 Mining have each increased by about 250% in the last 12 months