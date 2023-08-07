miners

Policy

Dueling crypto anti-money laundering bills face off in the Senate

The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2023 aims to add “crypto participants,” including wallet providers, miners and validators, to the definition of “financial institutions”

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Boosts Miners, as Hashrate Climbs

Share prices of US-traded crypto mining firms finished the week higher on Friday, bolstered by short-term risk-on trader sentiment for digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Drop Tests Miners’ Diamond Hands

How long can bitcoin mining companies hold on to their coinbase rewards before being forced to sell?

by David Canellis /
Markets

What To Expect on Miners’ Q3 Earnings Calls As Industry Remains ‘Distressed’

More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Compute North’s Business Goes South

Crypto data center operator, which provides infrastructure for crypto miners, has filed for bankruptcy protection

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Defiance Debuts ETF To Short Blockchain Companies

New offering shorts the largest blockchain ETF with top holdings that include Core Scientific, Silvergate and Accenture

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Q&A: Community Banks Moving Forward With Crypto Plans Despite Downturn, Portfolio Manager Says

Emerald Mutual Funds exec targets finance companies exploring blockchain as crypto volatility continues

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Blockchain Miner HIVE Asks Canada Regulators To Bar Execs From Trading Stock

HIVE said its decision to delay its annual filings was the result of a shorter filing deadline for non-venture issuers and rapid growth

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Valkyrie To Roll Out Green Bitcoin Mining ETF on Nasdaq

The fund, with ticker WGMI, primarily invests in miners using renewable energy

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin Climbs Higher: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin rallies above $51,000 on the heels of neutral perpetual funding rates and bullish miner outlook

by Sam Martin /
Markets

How Crypto-Related ETFs, Stocks Have Performed Compared to BTC

The stock prices of Marathon Digital and Hut 8 Mining have each increased by about 250% in the last 12 months

by Ben Strack /

