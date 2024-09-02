Nayib Bukele

Bukele was right: El Salvador timed the bitcoin bottom almost perfectly

El Salvador started buying bitcoin every day less than a week after FTX collapsed in November 2022. That was the cycle bottom

by David Canellis /
Markets

El Salvador Makes Good on $800M Debt Despite ‘Bitcoin Bet’

Previous calls to reverse bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador have been met by derision from the country’s president

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Twitter’s Most Liked Tweets of the Year

Elon Musk’s FTX meme made the list

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Dollar-cost Averaging Bitcoin Would’ve Saved El Salvador $18M

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he’s buying one bitcoin every day from here on in

by Ornella Hernandez&David Canellis /
Markets

Crypto Main Characters Drop Like Flies as Bear Market Turns One

Say happy birthday to the crypto bear market as we recap adventures of some of the industry’s biggest names

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

One Year In, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bonds Could Be Right Around the Corner

Pro-bitcoiners say the digital currency helped the Central American nation bring back its tourism industry

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

El Salvador Buying Back Debt Following Bitcoin Losses

President Nayib Bukele insists the country can pay its debt despite losing more than 50% on its bitcoin investments

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

El Salvador Snaps Up Another $1.5M in Bitcoin, but Sits Heavily in the Red

With its latest purchase and tumbling prices, El Salvador now holds 2,381 bitcoin worth $46.4 million

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

El Salvador’s Reserves Tumble as Bitcoin Extends Losses

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has made it a habit to “buy the dip” in recent months, but bitcoin’s price continues to fall

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

El Salvador Delays Volcano Bond Issue, Unveils State-owned Company Backing

The country’s so-called “volcano bonds,” named after the source of power for bitcoin mining operations, are delayed until as late as September, sources say

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Historic Brazilian Bill Regulating Crypto Heads to Senate Vote

Following approval by the Senate plenary, the bill will need to pass Brazil’s lower house before President Bolsonaro vetos or approves

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

El Salvador’s President Calls US Senators ‘Boomers’ Over Bitcoin Bill

President Nayib Bukele regularly takes to Twitter to voice his opinions on bitcoin as well as political issues with the US

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

IMF Asks El Salvador to Remove Bitcoin’s Legal-Tender Status

As El Salvador’s financial woes continue, the IMF recommends the country abandon its bitcoin plans

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Fraud, Funding Woes and a President Who Won’t Quit: El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment

El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment could become the blueprint for other nations looking to adopt crypto. Here is an update on how it’s going

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

El Salvador Plans ‘Bitcoin City’ Funded by Bitcoin Bonds and Powered by a Volcano

Bonds that fund El Salvador’s Bitcoin City to be issued on Blockstream’s Liquid Network and processed by iFinex, the controversial company behind Tether.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Will ‘Pose Risks’ to El Salvadorian Economy

But one fund manager that spoke to Blockworks says the U.S. dollar is the bigger threat.

by Morgan Chittum /

