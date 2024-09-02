Nayib Bukele
El Salvador started buying bitcoin every day less than a week after FTX collapsed in November 2022. That was the cycle bottom
Previous calls to reverse bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador have been met by derision from the country’s president
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says he’s buying one bitcoin every day from here on in
Pro-bitcoiners say the digital currency helped the Central American nation bring back its tourism industry
President Nayib Bukele insists the country can pay its debt despite losing more than 50% on its bitcoin investments
With its latest purchase and tumbling prices, El Salvador now holds 2,381 bitcoin worth $46.4 million
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has made it a habit to “buy the dip” in recent months, but bitcoin’s price continues to fall
The country’s so-called “volcano bonds,” named after the source of power for bitcoin mining operations, are delayed until as late as September, sources say
Following approval by the Senate plenary, the bill will need to pass Brazil’s lower house before President Bolsonaro vetos or approves
President Nayib Bukele regularly takes to Twitter to voice his opinions on bitcoin as well as political issues with the US
As El Salvador’s financial woes continue, the IMF recommends the country abandon its bitcoin plans
El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment could become the blueprint for other nations looking to adopt crypto. Here is an update on how it’s going
Bonds that fund El Salvador’s Bitcoin City to be issued on Blockstream’s Liquid Network and processed by iFinex, the controversial company behind Tether.
But one fund manager that spoke to Blockworks says the U.S. dollar is the bigger threat.