Web3

Web3 Watch: Farcaster’s most popular posts are NFT and altcoin promos

Plus, NBA faces lawsuit over Voyager marketing, and ‘Nobody’ NFT collection books significant volume

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry face class-action lawsuit from FTX investors

The lawsuit claims legendary NBA team Golden State Warriors financially benefited from promoting disgraced crypto exchange FTX

by Katherine Ross /
PolicyWeb3

NFT Projects Beware: Top Shots Class Action Could Set Precedent

A judge says it is plausible Top Shot Moments are securities, and the decision could change the entire NFT industry

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Federal Judge Denies Dapper Labs’ Plea To Dismiss Top Shot Class Action

Dapper Labs, the issuer behind the popular NFT collection announced in 2019, will have to continue with a class action suit filed in 2021 claiming it offered an unregistered security

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Bitbuy Shifts Super Bowl Ad Focus From ‘Missed Opportunities’ to ‘Trust’

Canadian crypto exchange’s Super Bowl spot once again features an NBA star, but seeks different message after wild 2022

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat Axe FTX Deals

The Warriors’ final FTX promotion took place Monday night during their game against the Spurs

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: GameStop Partners with FTX and Sorare Creates NBA Fantasy Game

Solana NFTs are picking up, and metaverse trademarks are also on the rise

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Flow Raises $725M To Fund Blockchain’s Growth

Capital to focus on support for gaming, infrastructure, decentralized finance, content and creators

by Ben Strack /
Markets

LeBron James Partners with Crypto.com to Help Kids Learn About Digital Future

Collaboration with Los Angeles Lakers star comes after the company bought naming rights to the team’s arena

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Houston Rockets Partner with NYDIG through Bitcoin-Paid Deal

The two companies will work together to provide access, educational programming and community initiatives to the bitcoin ecosystem through the NBA team’s social, digital and in-person platforms.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

FTX Inks Deal with MLB Star Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani becomes latest celebrity tapped by company to elevate its brand, increase awareness of digital assets

by Ben Strack /
Markets

First Bitcoin Strategy ETF Puts BTC in Overdrive, Price Tops $64K: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin price tops $64,000 as ETF launches, Coinbase announces partnership with the NBA, Element Finance lands a $320 million valuation.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

FTX Names Stephen Curry a Global Ambassador

Crypto exchange continues brand push through celebrity partnerships

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Companies Dive Further into Sports Sphere

Crypto.com, Voyager Digital announce partnerships to increase brand visibility, sector education

by Ben Strack /

