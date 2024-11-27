OFAC

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Appeals court rules against OFAC, says Tornado Cash sanctions unlawful 

OFAC sanctioned Tornado Cash in 2022, claiming the mixer had been used to launder more than $7 billion in crypto

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Tornado Cash sanction cooperation was “mixed,” NY Fed finds 

New study from the New York Federal Reserve shows Tornado Cash is still a “viable” privacy tool despite government sanctions

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

OFAC sanctions 10 wallets linked to LockBit takedown

Europol said authorities have frozen over 200 crypto accounts linked to LockBit

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

16 months later, Tether finally bends to OFAC 

Tether has changed its mind about complying with US sanctions laws, and it says its doing so “voluntarily”

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Grant program aims to overthrow Iran’s Islamic Republic with crypto

“Iran Unchained” launched a new version of its grant platform to make donations to activists easier

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Treasury sanctions crypto mixer Sinbad after money laundering accusations

As of Wednesday, the US government had seized Sinbad’s website

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Ethereum is ‘much more centralized than folks realize’: Blocknative’s Matt Cutler

Blockworks spoke with Matt Cutler, CEO of Blocknative — which exited the Ethereum relayer space last week — about the relayer puzzle and its implications for Ethereum

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Crypto advocates still disagree with Tornado Cash sanctions, but some say criminals must be charged

Two founders are charged with money laundering a week after a judge opted to back up sanctions against Tornado Cash

by Casey Wagner /
People

DOJ arrests Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, OFAC sanctions Roman Semenov

The inclusion of Roman Semenov on the sanctions list marks an escalation of the US government’s previous investigations into the crypto mixer

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Court order allows Bittrex to unlock crypto withdrawals on June 15

The court’s decision follows opposition by the US Department of Justice, which argued that Bittrex’s request for withdrawals was premature

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Poloniex Settles With OFAC for $7.6M Over Sanctions Violations

OFAC found that while Poloniex did not voluntarily disclose its apparent violations of sanctions programs, the infractions were not considered to be especially severe or harmful

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Coinbase-Backed Motion Says Tornado Cash Ban is ‘Unconstitutional’

The motion seeks to reopen Tornado Cash for all US-based citizens in a bid to regain what the plaintiffs, including Coinbase, are calling violations of their Constitutional rights

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Authorities Target ChipMixer for Alleged Money Laundering

The crypto mixer, created in 2017, may have facilitated the laundering of 152,000 BTC, according to Europol

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Washington Think Tank Says Crypto Regulation by Enforcement Is Just Fine

Recent turmoil in the crypto market has accelerated the need for tougher crypto regulation, according to US think tank analysts

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Why Proof of Innocence Won’t Work for US Tornado Cash Users

“Anyone considering interacting with the Tornado Cash wallets should first call a lawyer, and be prepared to hear no,” a partner at law firm Morrison Cohen said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

OFAC Sanctions’ Impact on Crypto Crime a Mixed Bag, Chainalysis Finds

Tornado Cash’s inflows fell 68% in the 30 days after sanctions, while average monthly inflows into Russia-based Garantex following its sanctioned designation more than doubled

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Tornado Cash Redesignation: Does it Change Anything for US Users?

Tornado Cash can be sanctioned since it’s an entity defined as “a partnership, association, trust, joint venture, corporation, group, subgroup, or other organization,” the Treasury said.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Sam Bankman-Fried Proposes ‘Respect’ for OFAC in Crypto Regulatory Framework

“For Sam to suggest that the industry ‘should respect OFAC’ is unbecoming,” ShapeShift co-founder Erik Voorhees said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Coin Center Sues Over Treasury’s Tornado Cash Sanctions

The Treasury exceeded its regulatory authority as Tornado Cash is a “privacy tool beyond the control of anyone,” Coin Center said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Bittrex Crypto Exchange Fined $30M for US Sanctions Violation

The exchange allowed users in the Crimea region of Ukraine, as well as Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria to trade cryptoassets despite these being subject to US sanctions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Is Ethereum Censorship a Concern Post-Merge?

Blockchain development agency Labrys said Ethereum censorship has grown “unchecked” since the Merge, but core developers disagree

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson /
Policy

OFAC Opens Door for Tornado Cash Users to Potentially Withdraw Funds

OFAC also addressed “dust attacks,” or instances where a very small amount of cryptocurrency that touched Tornado Cash results in blocked wallets or accounts, in Tuesday’s clarifications

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

OFAC Lawsuit Details Crypto Industry’s Sanction Concerns

Sanctioning Tornado Cash has only increased mixing activity on other platforms, industry members said

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Tether Won’t Freeze Sanctioned Tornado Cash Addresses Without Authorities’ Request

Stablecoin issuer calls the move by USDC to blacklist Tornado Cash smart contracts “premature”

by Ornella Hernandez /

